How you can take advantage of this 'unbeatable' wine offer at Waitrose

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wines of the Week

Robert Oatley Chardonnay 2022, Australia, 12.5% Co-op down from £10.50 to £9.50 until December 10: A terrific value Chardonnay with light apricot and citrus notes and a rounded, creamy finish. Perfect with roast chicken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's an 'unbeatable' wine off at Waitrose at the moment. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Pigmentum Malbec 2021, Cahors, France, 12.5%, Booths down from £12.25 to £10.75 until January 1: Malbec started out in France before it found its home in Argentina. This is a taste of the original, with big mulberry fruit, a hint of spice and enough structure to handle a steak.​

Blandy’s Rich Madeira, 19%, Morrisons, down from £15 to £11 with a More card starting until January 1: Don’t wait for a specail occasion to sip a glass of Madeira. Try a small glass with a mid-afternoon mince pie alongside a sliver of Wensleydale.​

Fine Wine for £10 at Waitrose

Every year Waitrose selects 10 wines that normally retail at around £13 to £16 .99 and prices them at £10 while stocks last.

This is an unbeatable offer and this year the deals include the soft, complex flavours of Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Quincié, normally £14.99. this may be a Beaujolais, but it tastes like a good cru Burgundy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a fine Croix des Coteaux St Emilion 2020, normally £15.99 that I shall probably have on my table around Christmas and a fabulous, dense, chewy Doña Paula El Alto Single Vineyard Malbec 2022 from Mendoza, normally £15.99.

Some great value whites include an elegant Mâcon-Lugny Les Charmes 2023, normally £16.99, and a creamy Crémant de Loire fizz, Prince Alexandre Brut, normally £14.99.

These deals are also available online and are well worth snapping up for drinking well into the New Year. The Malbec in particular will keep on developing for another 12 months at least.

Books for Christmas

The Loire region in France is not just a lovely place to spend a holiday but it is also the source of an amazing variety of wines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From crisp dry whites to richer complex styles, heavenly sweet wines, red wines and fizz. Master of Wine Beverley Blanning has spent many years living in and exploring this region.

She has discovered the many wine appellations in the twists and turns of the 1000 kilometres river, and talked to producers to find out how the Loire is now ranked as one of the most dynamic and exciting wine regions of the world.

In her book, Wines of the Loire Valley, (Academie du Vin, £35) she naturally starts with the region’s 2000 years of history, but this is a brief snippet before moving on to the massive changes in the vineyards in recent years.

There are new classifications, a new attitude to organic and biodynamics and a resurgence of quality that has taken the whole region back to its roots.