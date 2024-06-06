Hugh Fitz-Baldric of Cottingham: The Yorkshire pub with a terrible mouthful of a name, and even worse cider
A former shop (as so many micro-pubs seem to be) on the main drag through the popular East Yorkshire village, the pub was definitely still finding its feet so I left wishing it well but also hoping to see some changes so they’d attract adequate punters.
Well, a full six years later, I return to find very little has changed and the place is heaving. So what do I know?
Of the things that have altered, there now seems to be a beer garden (of sorts), there is a log burner (positioned halfway up the wall for some reason) and pump clips are still being stuck on all vertical spaces but they now cover around half the walls.
There are still pitifully few food options. One of the best bakers in the riding is just over the road, so I was hoping to find sausage rolls and pork pies as a minimum, but it’s only crisps and nuts.
They have plenty of local ales, so that’s good but, most egregiously (from my point-of-view), is the fridge full of the worst ‘cider’ on planet earth.
Let’s get this straight, ladies and gents, in my opinion Lilley’s shares more DNA with an alcopop than a traditional cider. It also tastes awful. You could argue that they have a lot of flavours on offer - there are at least 15 that I counted.
Still, the punters seem happy and plentiful, so fair play to them.
I’ve recently found out, by the way, that Hugh Fitz-Baldric was a Cottingham fella from the 1400s who became the first Sheriff of Yorkshire.
So it’s his fault the pub has such a terrible mouthful for a name, but it’d be unfair to blame him for the woeful cider.
Welcome 3/5
Atmosphere 4/5
Drinks choice 3/5
Prices 4/5
Hugh Fitz-Baldric of Cottingham, 144 Hallgate, Cottingham, HU5 4BD
Tel: 07541 636365
