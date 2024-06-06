A former shop (as so many micro-pubs seem to be) on the main drag through the popular East Yorkshire village, the pub was definitely still finding its feet so I left wishing it well but also hoping to see some changes so they’d attract adequate punters.

Well, a full six years later, I return to find very little has changed and the place is heaving. So what do I know?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the things that have altered, there now seems to be a beer garden (of sorts), there is a log burner (positioned halfway up the wall for some reason) and pump clips are still being stuck on all vertical spaces but they now cover around half the walls.

The Hugh Fitz-Baldric of Cottingham

There are still pitifully few food options. One of the best bakers in the riding is just over the road, so I was hoping to find sausage rolls and pork pies as a minimum, but it’s only crisps and nuts.

They have plenty of local ales, so that’s good but, most egregiously (from my point-of-view), is the fridge full of the worst ‘cider’ on planet earth.

Let’s get this straight, ladies and gents, in my opinion Lilley’s shares more DNA with an alcopop than a traditional cider. It also tastes awful. You could argue that they have a lot of flavours on offer - there are at least 15 that I counted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, the punters seem happy and plentiful, so fair play to them.

I’ve recently found out, by the way, that Hugh Fitz-Baldric was a Cottingham fella from the 1400s who became the first Sheriff of Yorkshire.

So it’s his fault the pub has such a terrible mouthful for a name, but it’d be unfair to blame him for the woeful cider.

Welcome 3/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 3/5

Prices 4/5

Hugh Fitz-Baldric of Cottingham, 144 Hallgate, Cottingham, HU5 4BD