'I collected recipes from Mediterranean grandmothers - here are my favourites'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omek houria

“On my first day in Tunis, I meet Houriye with her grandson, Mamou, at their local market in La Marsa, a coastal city on the outskirts of Tunis.

"Together we hand-pick the ingredients for our lunchtime feast and I see Houriye and Mamou work their way through the merchants’ stalls, feeling the vegetables, sniffing at parsley and joking with the stallholders, who planted, grew and harvested the vegetables themselves,” says food writer Anastasia Miari, author of new cookbook, Mediterranea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh clam pasta from Mediterranea by Anastasia Miari with photographs by Marco Argüello, published by Quadrille. Picture credit: Marco Argüello/PA

“As I observe them together it strikes me how important it is that they are able to connect with the food that they eat in this way.

"The carrots we choose for our salad aren’t packaged in plastic; they’re loose, a bit knobbly and still have their tops firmly intact. It’s one aspect of eating that many of us in the Mediterranean take for granted: our proximity to our food.

“Together we make omek houria, a carrot ‘salad’ that I would say is closer to a dip, akin to Greek melitzanosalata (aubergine ‘salad’).

"Punchy with fresh garlic and a healthy dollop of harissa, this is an incredibly versatile dish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrot dip from Mediterranea by Anastasia Miari with photographs by Marco Argüello, published by Quadrille. Picture credit: Marco Argüello/PA

"Houriye, Mamou and I eat it with chunks of fresh tuna on top, but it also makes a brilliant vegan addition to a selection of meze bites or as an accompaniment to roast chicken or grilled fish. It’s bright, light and has become a summer picnic essential for me and my family.”

Serves 6. Ingredients: 8 carrots, peeled and chopped into 2.5cm rounds; 1tsp sea salt, plus extra to taste; 1tbsp harissa paste; 2tbsp olive oil; 2tbsp white wine vinegar; 1tsp caraway seeds, pounded in a pestle and mortar; 1 garlic clove, crushed; 1 bunch of parsley, leaves very finely chopped; Crusty bread or pitta bread, to serve

Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and cook the carrots for 15 minutes, then add the salt and continue to cook on a rolling boil for a further five minutes, or until the carrots are completely soft.

You can also choose to steam the carrots (retaining more of the nutrients of the vegetable), but ensure they’re soft enough to mash after steaming. Drain and allow to cool before the next step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the carrots are cooling, combine the harissa, oil, vinegar, caraway seeds and a pinch of salt in a jug (pitcher) or small bowl, stirring until they come together.

Once the carrots have cooled, use a pestle and mortar (as Houriye does) or blitz the carrots into a puree in a food processor, then transfer to a bowl. Combine the pureed carrot with the harissa dressing, garlic and parsley.

Serve with crusty bread or pitta bread.

Spanakorizo

“It’s spring in Greece and wildflowers are in bloom over a lush blanket of grass when I arrive in the Peloponnese to cook with Yiayia Soula.

"We head past neatly preened olive groves to the local laiki (market) to grab the ingredients for our spanakorizo and I can tell right away that Soula is a force to be reckoned with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She has no issue being photographed in the village, posing for the camera as locals gawp at the sight of me and Marco the photographer, snapping away while Soula comically surveys the veggies in a performative fashion worthy of an Oscar.

"When people inevitably ask what we’re doing, she’s the first to explain that she’s being featured in a new cookbook,” says journalist and cookbook writer Anastasia Miari.

“Back home, we cook spanakorizo in the dappled shade of the orange trees in her garden. I find Soula’s method of washing the spinach – in an enormous vat with a hose pipe – hugely entertaining and will be trying this at home.

"This dish is a kind of risotto, but in true Greek style, the vegetables are the star of the show and it’s much less fussy to make than a traditional Italian risotto (who has time for all that hovering and stirring?).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An entire bunch of dill added into our pot brings a fresh meadow aroma to the garden and we serve it with a hefty chunk of feta and a wedge of zesty lemon.”

Serves 4. Ingredients: 1kg spinach (Soula insists it is always fresh and never from frozen); 160ml olive oil, plus extra to serve; 4 large spring onions (scallions), trimmed and chopped into 1cm rounds; 2 large leeks, trimmed and cleaned, then chopped into 2.5cm half-moons; 1 bunch of dill, roughly chopped; 2 large garlic cloves, green germs removed and roughly chopped; 700ml water; 150g medium-grain rice, such as karolina; 1/2tsp ground black pepper; 1/2tbsp salt; 1 chicken stock (bouillon) cube (optional – reduce the salt by half if using); 1/2 lemon, for squeezing; Feta and bread, to serve

Start by washing the spinach. Place it in a large bowl of water with a splash of vinegar and wash well, roughly tearing it to pieces as you do so and removing any tough stalks.

The vinegar will ensure you get rid of any little friends hiding in the leaves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drain the spinach and place it in a large saucepan over a medium-high heat. Cover and allow to steam for 10 minutes. Next, add the olive oil, followed by the spring onions, leeks, dill and garlic. Cook, stirring every so often, for about five minutes.

Pour in the water and the rice, followed by the salt, pepper and stock cube, if using. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally to stop the rice sticking.

Once the rice is tender, season again to taste and add a squeeze of lemon for a final zingy flourish. Served with a slab of feta, an extra drizzle of olive oil and plenty of crusty bread.

Spaghetti alle vongole

“Nonna Luisa is a proud Napoletana. She lives at the very heart of the city on the coastal road and waxes lyrical about the tomatoes she has sourced for the spaghetti alle vongole dish she’s cooking with me today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"‘This is from Vesuvius, I don’t just use any old tomato,’ she says, frowning, when I ask her if I might use Pomodorini in place of the pointy-ended tomatoes she adds to her vongole.

When we are ready to add the clams to the dish, I realise that they’re still alive in their shells,” says food writer and journalist Anastasia Miari, author of new cookbook, Mediterranea.

“One pokes its tiny little sucker out of the shell for a second before noticing us and Nonna Lusia starts jiggling it around on the plate, trying – and failing – to get it to come out again.

This is how fresh the seafood is in Naples. You buy your clams in the morning at the market and in the afternoon, they’re still alive and wistfully searching for the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Spaghetti alle vongole is my favourite of all the pasta dishes this planet has to offer. It is a great privilege to be able to make this dish using Nonna Luisa’s recipe because, despite having tried and tested many versions along the Italian coastline, this surely is the best one I’ve ever had.

"I adore the added pinch of peperoncino, a little spice that reflects Nonna Luisa’s passionate persona. It takes very little time to make and is an impressive one to serve up for dinner once you master it.”

Serves 4. Ingredients: 400g cherry tomatoes; 1 heaped tbsp sea salt, plus extra to taste; 350g spaghetti; 60ml olive oil; 4 garlic cloves, halved and germs removed; 1/2 bunch of parsley, stems and leaves separated, and leaves finely chopped; 2 small dried chillies; 850g vongole clams, washed

First, make a one centimetre deep incision in the shape of a cross in the top of each tomato, then set aside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil for the pasta. Once at a rolling boil, add the salt, then the spaghetti. Make a note of the cooking time on the packet and set a timer for two minutes before the end of the suggested cooking – it will finish cooking in the pan with the clams.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a deep frying pan over a low heat and fry the garlic, parsley stems and chillies for five minutes, then remove the garlic, parsley and chilli from the pan using a slotted spoon and discard them. Add the tomatoes to the pan, increasing the heat to medium and cover.

Allow the tomatoes to steam in their own juices for about four minutes, then add the clams, cover again and cook for a minute or so.

Add a scant ladle of pasta cooking water to the pan and continue to cook until the clams have opened – discard any that don’t. Use a slotted spoon to remove some of the clams and set aside.

Drain the pasta, then quickly add it to the pan, stirring constantly until the sauce thickens. Divide between plates and add the reserved clams, plus a sprinkling of parsley leaves.