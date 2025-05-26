'I opened a restaurant using Yorkshire produce and I'm in food heaven'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

I came to Bradford Uni in 1995. It was a big city compared to the small village I grew up in. I had a great time there. So my earliest memories are of my happy fun-filled students days.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Stu and Jo Myers of The Swine That Dines

Growing up on the coast of Scotland sometimes I just need to get to the sea. On a day off we jump in the car and head off to Scarborough or Whitby.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

A drive to the coast, a blowy time on the open top bus at Scarborough, a walk along the quieter North Bay, back into town for ice cream and then back home via a country pub for tea. Our friends Richard and Lyndsey Johns have the Plough Inn at Wombleton.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

Anywhere with a canal or river. I love walking along the side of water ways. A day out in Hebden Bridge is a favourite of ours.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

I know he’s not technically from Yorkshire but I think he’s been adopted, Kevin Sinfield. He’s such a great role model for young men at time when we desperately need to counter some of the negativity out there. His friendship with Rob Burrows was just a beautiful thing to see.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Goodness there’s so many. But I will watch anything with Anna Maxwell Martin in. And after listening to some of her interviews I think we could just chew the fat for hours.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

The Waterstones in Bradford. The prettiest bookshop in the world. I have spent a lot of time here.

If you could choose something in Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

The funicular in Scarborough. I’d just ride up and down all day looking out across the bay, occasionally getting off for a lemon-top. How fun would that be.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

When I first started sewing and I went to a shop to buy my first pattern. I took my pattern to the counter where the woman serving just looks me up and down, shook her head and said bluntly “No!’. Took the pattern off me, disappeared round the back and then came back with another. “That’s half price. That’s the pattern you want” And that’s just pure Yorkshire.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

Cricket, cricket, cricket. I live with two fairly obsessed men. My son has always played cricket for our local team. And now our new restaurant is a five minute walk from the ground. I haven’t really had a choice.

Do you have a favourite restaurant?

I love a buzzy dining room filled with laughing and chatter and friendly staff. In Leeds I’d go for a quiet night with Stu or a close friend to Hern. I think Rab Adams is an exceptional chef and his cookery is so refined. If I was to take a small group of us then I’d definitely go to Bavette in Horsforth. The welcome is superb and the cooking is very similar to us.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

It’s the fudge shop in York. The one where you see them make the fudge on the marble counters in front of you. I know its touristy but I love it.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

When I lived in Bradford of course we went out for curries. Now on our day off Stu and I go out for noodles at lunchtime. Yorkshire keeps embracing people and their food cultures from all over the world and I love it. Name cuisine and you can probably find someone, somewhere cooking it in Yorkshire.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

Betty Boothroyd. I do think that seeing Betty on the telly each night in the speakers chair made me realise that there were other roles for women that maybe I hadn’t considered before. I think representation is extremely important and especially so in our industry.

Over the years I’ve come across some fabulous women in our industry but sometimes they just don’t get the recognition they deserve. If I can use their products or services in my business, help to promote them, then I will.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Running a restaurant in God’s own county with all the wonderful produce, how could it not? Currently it’s asparagus and rhubarb season. Both are on our menu at the new Swine Bistro. I’m just in food heaven.

But I try to use local producers in everything that we do. Not just with the food but from the flowers on our tables to the art on the walls to the beer in our fridges. It’s important to us that the restaurant reflects the area we live and work in.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

I grew up reading the classics and even now Jane Eyre is the book I return to again and again. When it comes to music I was a massive fan of Paul Heaton & The Beautiful South and they were probably the band I saw the most in my younger days.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?