'I started off with a paper round in Bradford - now I own two of Yorkshire's most famous pubs'

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

I grew up in Bradford and for years did a seven-day-a-week paper round. There wasn’t much time or money for holidays so when the school took some of us on a residential trip to the Dales it had an impact.

I remember it fondly, staying at Buckden House in upper Wharfedale or Inglebrough Hall in Clapham. For a council estate boy who did not get out much those trips were wonderful.

Andrew Hields runs two of Yorkshire's most famous pubs

What’s your favourite part of the county – and why?

It has to be the Dales: the scenery, of course, but also the people. There’s an earthiness to Dales folk. They still believe in family and community. There’s a culture in the Dales that is rooted in what it is ‘to be Yorkshire’.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

A country walk, ending somewhere surrounded by people, whether they are loved ones, friends or strangers, as long as there is a positive atmosphere, preferably in a characterful location.

The Tan Hill Inn. Picture Tony Johnson

Music is often at the centre of these gatherings. So, ‘peak happiest’ often finds me with my family in a traditional pub, making friends and listening to an acoustic guitarist.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

It is a panorama on a stretch of the Pennine Way which rises slowly as it crosses the moors north of Swaledale.

It’s an uphill slog then there’s a moment when one gets over the brow of the last hill, Tan Hill, and a wonderful view unfolds at the centre of which lies the Tan Hill Inn. For the tired and hungry walker it’s a Yorkshire oasis.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

The Olympic triathletes Jonathan and Alistair Brownlee from Bramhope just outside Leeds. They are real Yorkshire champions, being the first brothers to be on the same podium in 100 years at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Dan Walker and Helen Skelton are great fun as presenters, so I’d happily take them for dinner... again.

They ate our giant Yorkshire pudding at the Tan Hill Inn when they were filming Dan & Helen's Pennine Adventure in 2023 and dropped by The Green Dragon at Hardraw this summer, filming the Channel 5 series, Yorkshire Great and Small with Dan and Helen.

They’re fun, they spark off each other and make entertaining guests.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

I’m spoiled for choice. I will go for Kidston Force, a waterfall on the Pennine Way in upper Swaledale. All waterfalls are lovely, but Kidston Force is in a perfect setting. I love taking my children there.

If you could choose somewhere, or some object, from or in Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

I would like to own the Theakston’s Brewery for a day.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

I feel the people give our county its identity; that ‘tell it how it is’ honesty with an unparalleled warmth of spirit and hospitality. However, one could argue that it is the place, the factories, towns, moors and farms and their sense of community that made those people the way they are.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

I follow my son’s football team Wyke Wanderers. Fatherhood is a real joy, and my great indulgence is watching my son play football. The Wanderers are a community-based club which supports several children’s teams.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

We’re spoiled for choice in Yorkshire. For special occasions it has to be the Ivy in Leeds. Then there’s Three’s a Crowd in Harrogate, another family favourite. When I’m in Wensleydale I often eat at The Stone House Hotel near Hawes or the Wensleydale Heiffer in West Witton.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Campbells of Leyburn. It’s a family run supermarket, onto its fourth generation, which offers a first-rate service and is at the heart of its community.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

A bit of both, but the better changes are definitely the social aspects: tourism, food and leisure have improved and with improved Government support the hospitality industry could be a lot better.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

There’s a businessman and publican in Wensleydale called D Mark Thompson who has made a success of every pub or business he has got his hands on. He’s hard-working and a real joy to have a pint with.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

The businesses I operate are very much part of Yorkshire and they survive because of visitors looking for an essence of Yorkshire. From stone walls to real fires and flagstones, we try to maintain tradition at both inns. This involves welcoming both locals and visitors who want to sample a little of that ‘old world charm’.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

Emily Brontë, author of Wuthering Heights. She captured the wildness of the moors and the spirit of an isolated building. I’d like to think she would have stopped by Tan Hill in her day to warm herself by the fire.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?