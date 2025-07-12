'I travelled the world and now runa tea shop from a narrow boat on a Yorkshire canal,' says the woman behind Shanti Tea Boat

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seeing the sights and experiencing life mainly in India and Southeast Asia opened Claire’s eyes to the wider world. “I have always been a bit of a wanderer. I have always travelled, but I wanted to do a prolonged backpacking trip. When my daughter had gone off to university, I had a well-paid job and I asked for a two-year sabbatical and they authorised it.

“I got a one-way ticket to India. I had always fancied travelling and backpacking. I had travelled across Spain and Europe, but my heart was telling me I wanted to go to India, and I fell in love with the country. It is a really intense country to travel to. It is very diverse; it is hot, the food is different, and from State to State it is different in the way they live, how the landscape lies, the temples – it is fascinating.”

Claire recalls that being a lone female traveller could be intimidating, particularly when finding her feet as she went along, although she met many friends along the way and remains in touch with a group she met in Goa.

Claire Burgoyne on the Shanti Tea Boat moored up on the Aire and Calder Navigation at Kings Road Lock, Altofts.

“It was life-changing. It gave me an inner strength I didn’t know I had and a sense of freedom. I have always been a free spirit, and I gave everything away and had a rucksack of clothes, and it was liberating not to have those ties.”

Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Bali were among the countries she visited. No longer bound by a routine and time, Claire spent her days trekking in the mountains in Kashmir and learning new skills. Macrame was a craft she learned in one of the clubs she joined.

Bed and breakfasts and hostels provided a temporary place to rest her head while she planned out the days of discovery, which, intermittently, consumed six years of her life and inspired the business she eventually set up on her return.

“I was already a qualified massage and holistic therapist, and I did some courses on my travels learning Thai massage and Indian Head massage.” In between travelling, Claire returned home, and it was while at her daughter Lucy’s canalside home that she began planning an alternative type of living for her return.

Claire Burgoyne on the Shanti Tea Boat moored up on the Aire and Calder Navigation at Kings Road Lock, Altofts.

“I was sat with my daughter and we were watching some boats out of the window and my daughter said ‘that would suit you’.” The contemplation of buying a boat was very much in Claire’s mind, but was put on hold when she set off travelling again.

Her nomadic lifestyle certainly suited the liveaboard lifestyle, and she had been looking at boats in between her travels. When the perfect narrowboat popped up on a forum, Claire knew the time was right.

Elizabeth, a 32-year-old 58ft long narrowboat, had been built as a sail away for its previous owners and offered great potential to Claire, who began transforming it with a business idea very much in mind.

“I didn’t want to go back into a house, and I had talked about it as a dream with friends about turning it into a café and floating around the canal network and making a living, but I couldn’t think how to make it happen,” says Claire. Self-employment also came with the risk of not having a regular income. “I started thinking how I could make a living. I didn’t want to leave the boat, I wanted to travel on it.”

Claire Burgoyne on the Shanti Tea Boat moored up on the Aire and Calder Navigation at Kings Road Lock, Altofts.

With a purple makeover, Claire’s favourite colour, and a name reflecting her travels, ‘Shanti Holistics’ was launched, offering on-board holistic therapies. The inspiration for the pop-up café she ran at weekends came from the busy café she visited during her travels in Thailand.

“It was a simple café with a fire in the middle and a big porcelain urn of tea. It was always full, and it had a nice vibe with bookshelves in it,” recalls Claire. The global pandemic paused life as we knew it, and bound by restrictions, Claire was forced to close the therapy side of the business and her focus switched to offering takeaway refreshments on the towpath.

“I had a trading licence for nearly seven years, but the café took off just before lockdown, and that is when I re-named it and re-branded,” says Claire. “With Shanti, they say it a lot in India when people are rushing around, ‘Shanti’, slow down and relax, and that is the vibe I wanted to reproduce with the café. It’s also about enjoying nature. I often walk and sit by the canal and have a cup of coffee, and that is the vibe, sitting in nature. I don’t want to sit in a crowded pub or a café with my dogs. I want people to hang out, read a book and meet new people.”

Since opening her serving hatch, Claire’s menu has expanded – along with her culinary skills. She bakes around 20 cakes and traybakes a week, among them are old school favourites and a few experimental concoctions – Elderberry and Pistachio, Coconut and Passionfruit, along with savoury snacks served with a range of teas and coffees.

Claire Burgoyne on the Shanti Tea Boat moored up on the Aire and Calder Navigation at Kings Road Lock, Altofts.

“Originally, I offered 20 organic teas from all over the world, but I wanted to do something different, and as it progressed, I got a coffee machine as well.” The buoyancy of the business, which began constantly cruising around the North and is now focused on the Aire and Calder and South Yorkshire Navigations, prompted Claire to explore expanding. Ted, a 28ft long former British Waterways working boat, is currently a work in progress following transportation from Hebden Bridge, where it was previously moored, to Rawcliffe Bridge. Claire spotted Ted advertised on a forum and had contemplated turning it into storage space, but taking into consideration the additional worktop space and storage space required, she has decided to refurbish Ted into a liveaboard Tug, enabling her to utilise her current living space on The Shanti Tea Boat for her business.

Unfortunately, Claire’s plans stalled following her breast cancer diagnosis in November. While prone to cysts, Claire was also conscious of losing her mum to cancer at 51. Still, she considers herself lucky as the tiny lump was discovered because of the cyst.

“My thinking was it’s ‘just a cyst’ so will be nothing to worry about, but because my mum died at 51, there was something just telling me to go check it out,” says Claire. She has now completed her treatment and will have ongoing checks for the next five years. “It knocked me off my feet. In the middle of all that, I had the flu. I had the cancer operation and then radiotherapy. It was a tough couple of months but because I am self-employed, I continued working through it, and it was tough, and I am still really tired now.

“I’m not back to full power, so I’m only opening Saturdays and Sundays at the moment. I have the upkeep and maintenance of the boat, as well as moving it. It isn’t like a high street café, I have to bring everything to the boat, which takes a lot of time and effort, and I am baking everything, cleaning down – it is a lot of work.” Travel is never far from her mind, and the liveaboard life brings plenty of opportunities with her cockapoo companions, Mabel and Ronnie. “I do feel lucky. Walking along the canal, I think ‘you have an amazing life’, I can make enough to get by, and it’s the way of life, the freedom.”