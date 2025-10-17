'I went to Lord's cricket ground to try out Majestic wines and here are my top ten'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But I wasn’t at Lord’s for the view. Inside the building there were over a hundred wines lined up for tasting, plus a few surprising items such as olive oil from port producers Taylors in the Douro, which tasted fabulous and at £17.25 would make a really good gift. I set about slurping my way through all the wines, plus some of the Christmas specials, to come up with a list of my top ten reds and whites, all under the magic price of £15. Of course, the Majestic rule is that you have to buy by the six-pack to get the best deals. If you only want one bottle, you will definitely pay a premium, but with parking outside most Majestics, and a fleet of vans that will deliver your wine locally, it is actually no hardship to buy a six-pack, which can be mixed.

Another plus for Majestic is that the stores are staffed with wine enthusiasts, most of whom seem to be studying for the next level of their wine qualifications. There are always a few bottles open for tasting in-store, so you can try some before you buy.

Here are my ten best wines to head for.

Whites

Verdicchio Classico dei Castelli di Jesi 2024, Marche, Italy, £9: There are many Verdicchio wines on the shelves that are perfectly acceptable, with light simple flavours, but this one is different, with bigger, more positive flavours without being overblown. It comes from a family estate, based on the old alluvial soils between the Adriatic sea and the Apennine mountain, where sea breezes keep temperatures down and flavours fresh. There is a lovely balance between apple and pear fruit, with herbs following on the palate and a salty tang on the finish. Team this with grilled fish.

Royal Tokaji Dry Furmint 2021, Hungary £12: Hungarian Tokaji has a reputation for being deliciously sweet, but is doesn’t have to be. Most Tokaji is now made totally dry, and the natural acidity and minerally crunch of the Furmint grape makes it an excellent wine to team with food. This wine has fresh lemon notes, a touch of peach and ripe quince followed by minerally crunch on the finish. This is more like Chablis than many proper Chablis wines I have tasted this season.

Maison Les Alexandrins Viognier 2024, Vin de France, £12.50: Wines labelled Vin de France are often the first rung on the quality ladder, or they are a result of some very careful winemaking that doesn’t quite fit the regulations. This wine is the latter. It is a joint project from Nicolas Jaboulet and Alexandre Caso who have hunted out small parcels of Viognier in the Rhône that capture the true taste of this hauntingly lovely grape variety. It isn’t Condrieu but it is delicious.

Klein Constantia Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Constantia, South Africa, £14: Klein Constantia is famous as the home of Vin the Constance, the legendary sweet wine enjoyed by Napoleon and various monarchs of the 18th and 19th centuries. But winemaker Matt Day produces many other wines, and his Sauvignon Blanc is particularly good. Warm sunshine, ocean breezes and careful winemaking give a wine that is vibrant with clear citrus flavours backed by minerally crunch.

Tenuta Moraia Vermentino 2025, Maremma Toscana, Italy, £14: Vermentino is now making its home in various locations around the world, but Tuscany is where it really gives its best flavours with more depth and aroma. This has a sleek, almost crystalline quality, with bright, floral aromas, soft, lime zest and pear flavours rounded out with wild herbs.

Reds

Initials by Viña Indomita Gran Reserva Malbec 2024, Bio Bio Chile £10: The Bio Bio Valley in Chile is one of the most southern regions for viticulture, where cooler temperatures allow long, slow ripening. This Malbec is handled very gently to extract its deep, rich mulberry fruit, layered with blueberry and white pepper notes. It has been aged in oak, to add structure and depth, maintaining silky, smooth tannins and a streak of freshness. Perfect with game.

Bodega Volcanes Carmenère 2024, Central Valley, Chile, £10: Chile has over 90 active volcanoes and there are thousands more strung out along the Andes and this activity has given Chile’s soils a distinctive profile which adds to the vibrancy and style of its wines. Bodega Volcanes is Chile’s only winery dedicated to exploring the volcanic heritage of the soils their grapes grow in. For this wine Carmenère grapes came from volcanic soils in Maule and Cachapoal, with just a splash of Cabernet Sauvignon adding structure and balance. The wine has a delicious depth of fruit, a positive, lively style and a long, supple finish. Team with grilled steak or a casserole.

Verglegen Mill Race Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2022, Stellenbosch, South Africa, £13: This beautiful estate has always made outstanding wines. Mill Race is the affordable end of the range and yet the quality is extremely high with ripe elegant red fruit flavours and silky tannins.

Wynns Limited Release ‘The Gables’ Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, Coonawarra, South Australia, £13: Wynn’s is the largest and oldest single vineyard holder in Coonawarra where the Terra Rossa soil gives extra depth and complexity to the wines. This has aromas of dark cherry and cassis, with blackberry, plum and tobacco creating a supple, silky palate. It is a perfect wine to take you through from autumn casseroles to winter roasts.