'I'm a personal chef turned internet sensation - here's my top fast food tips'

Shawarma mushroom flatbreads

“There are a few things I always have lurking in my cupboards to help me get maximum flavour with minimal effort and a good shawarma paste is one of them,” says chef Natalia Rudin.

“It hardly needs any accessories and works as a marinade on most things with just an extra lick of olive oil and a good pinch of salt. It’s also one of those things that seems to last forever in the fridge once opened.”

Natalia Rudin’s shawarma mushroom flatbreads. Picture credit: Issy Croker/PA

Serves 2. Ingredients: 2tbsp olive oil; 2tbsp shawarma paste; 400g oyster mushrooms, roughly torn; 2 flatbreads, warmed; 1 pickled gherkin, sliced; Small bunch of parsley; Salt

For the pickled onions: ½ small red onion, thinly sliced into half-moons; Juice of ½ lemon

For the tahini yoghurt: 5tbsp plain yoghurt of your choice; 1tbsp tahini

For the slaw: ¼ red cabbage, thinly sliced; 1tbsp vegan garlic mayo (or egg-based alternative); Juice of ½ lemon

Start by combining 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the shawarma paste in a bowl. Tear the mushrooms and add them to the bowl, season with a good pinch of salt, then coat them in the paste so the flavours infuse. Set aside while you prep the pickled onions.

Put the onions into a small bowl along with the lemon juice and a big pinch of salt then give it a rough mix and leave to sit for a couple of minutes until light pink and juicy.

In another bowl, mix the yoghurt and tahini and season with salt.

To make the slaw, mix all the ingredients together with a good pinch of salt and set aside.

Heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan over a high heat and fry the marinated mushrooms for about 10 minutes until charred and caramelised.

Warm through the flatbreads in a separate dry pan or straight on a flame if you have a gas hob (be careful and use tongs). Let them sit for about 30 seconds per side and keep flipping until they feel warm to the touch – this goes for both pan or direct flame.

Layer on the yoghurt, slaw, pickled onions, mushrooms and finish with pickled gherkin and parsley.

Tip: Pour olive oil into the jar of shawarma paste once it’s been opened to cover to the surface and prevent mould growth.

Pesto beans with roasted tomatoes

“Pesto is, again, one of those players that gives you a lot of flavour for very little work,” says chef Natalia Rudin. “It’s so easy to dollop into a pasta, risotto or sandwich to take it to the next level. I always prefer to make my own and lots of it, to store in the freezer for whenever you need an easy win in the kitchen.”

Serves 2-3. Ingredients: 150g cherry tomatoes on the vine; 2tbsp olive oil, plus extra as needed; 400g asparagus; ½ shallot, diced; 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped or grated; 2 x 400g tins butter beans; ¼ vegetable stock cube; 3tbsp pesto (shop-bought or homemade); Juice of ½ lemon; Handful of fresh mint and basil leaves; 1tbsp pine nuts; 1 red chilli, deseeded and diced or sliced

Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/gas 5.

Lay the cherry tomatoes on a roasting tray, cover in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and roast for 15–20 minutes until just bursting.

Slice the stalks of the asparagus into 1cm rounds and halve the tips. Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large saucepan and fry the rounds over a medium heat for a minute, then add the tips and fry for another minute or so until they have softened. Remove from the pan.

Add a little more oil to the pan if it needs it and fry the shallot for 5 minutes until just browning, then add the garlic and fry for another minute. Pour in the beans and their liquid, along with the stock cube. Stir well. Let it simmer and thicken up for 5–10 minutes.

Return the asparagus to the pan, swirl through the pesto and squeeze in the lemon juice. Scatter over the fresh mint, basil, pine nuts and chilli and top with the roasted tomatoes.

Lemon and blueberry chia pot

“Chia pots, or chia ‘puddings’ as they often get called, tend to be a bit like Marmite with the general public. Either you love them or hate them, and I’m usually in the latter camp, but this recipe is the exception,” says chef Natalia Rudin.

“I like to use enough lemon to make you want to suck your cheeks in but that is, of course, down to your personal preference. The lemon and blueberry combo keeps this fresh, light and rather delicious – even if I do say so myself!”

Serves 3. Ingredients: 50g chia seeds; 300g plain yoghurt of choice; 360ml milk of choice (I use almond milk); Juice and zest of ½ lemon; 75g maple syrup; 150g blueberries (ideally fresh, but frozen will work too); Granola (shop-bought or homemade) to top (optional)

Mix the chia seeds with half of the yoghurt, the almond milk, lemon juice and maple syrup and leave to stand for 5 minutes.

Prepare the three pots you want to serve in by filling the bottom of each evenly with blueberries and then top with rest of the yoghurt.

Once the thickened chia mixture is ready, spoon it evenly over your pots of yoghurt. When you’re ready to serve, sprinkle with granola and lemon zest.