'I'm a wine expert and these are my M&S picks for under £15'

A collection of liqueurs and spirits are usually in another room – just because there isn’t enough space for everything. This is the kind of tasting that easily takes three to four hours of solid sipping, spitting and note-taking with perhaps a break for lunch which usually highlights some of the delicious new delicatessen additions to the M&S range.

But this time it was all different. Wines were grouped according to their purpose. There were the new additions to the range, Fizz for celebrations, Christmas essentials, and then a long look at the staples of the M&S range, the Classics range and Collection. Sue Daniels, winemaker on the buying team explained “We are really proud of new additions in the range, because they highlight innovation and development that is a constant theme in this business.”

It was always so. Even all those decades ago when I was on that same buying team.

Claret offers outstanding value at present.

So, I started on the new wines and gradually moved through the whole 125 wines. Here are the ones that are worth looking out for and for this selection I am focussing on wines under £15. I’ll talk about more expensive options before Christmas.

White wines

Feteasca Regala 2024, Romania, £7.50: From the Cramele Recas winery, and made to their consistently high standards, this has lively peach and jasmine notes with a crisp finish. Pronounce the grape Fet – asca .

Meadowlands Fairtrade Chenin Blanc 2025, South Africa, £8.50: Meadowlands is a new label on the shelves, from a black-owned enterprise that supports 50 families. They are mentored by the swish Stellenrust winery, with access to a top-quality winery, and the results are terrific. This is a classic dry Chenin, with honeysuckle, orange zest and a hint of spice and it is delicious.

M&S Pecorino 2024, Abruzzo, Italy, £9: The wine has the same name as a cheese because the sheep are driven through the vineyards and have a fondness for eating the grapes. This has bright citrus fruit backed by peach and apricot flavours, a touch of herbs and a long generous finish.

M&S Classics Picpoul de Pinet 2024, Languedoc-Roussillon, France, £10: Lively lime and lemon flavours with a chalky, gravelly crunch make this a perfect aperitif.

M&S Classics Touraine Sauvignon Blanc, Loire, France, £10: Softer in stye than the usual bright, grassy Kiwi style, this has more minerals and pebble crunch without losing its linear citrus flavours. Perfect with fish.

M&S Classics White Burgundy 2024, France, £12: With taste and elegance well above its price point, this has creamy rounded peach and citrus flavours and enough weight to cope with salads and salmon. Stock up for the dinner party season.

M&S Collection Gavi del Comune di Gavi 2024, Piedmont, Italy, £13: From the heart of the Gavi region, grapes for this wine come from the finest chalky mineral soil which promotes perfect ripening and flavour development. it has light citrus fruit overlaid with floral and fennel notes ending with a crisp, clear freshness.

Maison Riveraine Petit Chablis 2023, France, £14: This Petit Chablis is as good or even better than some Chablis wines I have tasted recently. Crisp with citrus aromas, crunchy green apple and green melon fruit with a minerally finish.

Red Wines

Koha Light Red 9.5%, 2024, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand £8: One of the best, reduced alcohol wines I have tasted. Just a portion of the 100% Merlot wine is de-alcoholised by spinning it so fast the alcohol comes off like cream comes off the milk. When that wine is added back to the main portion of wine, it gives a light, soft, fruity style that has balance without the dollop of sweetness that is usually added to these lower alcohol wines.

Koopmanskloof Fairtrade Pinotage 2024, South Africa £8.50: Another wine from a black-owned company that feeds profits back into the community and the wine is terrific, so buying this bottle is a win for everyone. A real autumn palate pleaser with chunky ripe cherry and blackberry fruit that will go perfectly with a plate of sausages.

Emiliana Organic Carménère 2024, Colchagua, Chile, £9: There is a substantial splash of Syrah in this blend which adds a layer of complexity to the regular plum-filled flavours of Carménère. Blackcurrants, damsons and a layer of spice make this a great value, casserole-friendly wine.

M&S Classics Chianti Riserva 2021, Tuscany, Italy, £10: With a tiny splash of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot filling in any gaps in the Sangiovese profile, this has bright, creamy red cherry fruit and a long, savoury finish. The Chianti in the M&S Collection range is a definite step up, but perhaps needs some time, so drink this while you are waiting.

M&S Classics Organic Claret 2024, France, £10: Outstanding value in this serious, well-made wine from the respected Sichel family who own various properties across the region. Drinkable now but will keep well for another couple of years.

M&S Classics Rioja de Miralta NV, Spain, £11: Sourced from the splendid El Coto winery, this is a new blend for M&S, and it is terrific. Raspberry and damson fruit, with hints of spice and supple, smooth tannins. Delicious with lamb.

Appassimento Rosso Veneto 2024, Italy £12: Appassimento means that some of the grapes in this wine have been partially dried so that the flavours are concentrated and the texture lush and velvety. It has stewed plum, blackberry and juicy cherry flavours with spice on the finish. Team with meat ragù piled over pasta.