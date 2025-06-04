'I'm a wine expert and these are the best bottles to buy this week from Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Tesco and Waitrose'

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wines of the Week

Finest Pinot Grigio 2024 Trentino 2024, Italy, 12% Tesco down from £8.25 to £7.25 with a Clubcard until June 9: Fresh-tasting melon and citrus flavours from Pinot Grigio grapes grown in the cool hills of Trentino in Northern Italy.

Altos de Torona Albariño 2024, Rias Baixas 13% Waitrose, down from £15 to £12 until July 1: Dinner party quality in this soft, elegant Albariño, with blossom aromas, pink grapefruit and apricot flavours, backed by minerally bite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Austin's wines of the week

Santa Julia Malbec 2023, Mendoza, Argentina, 14%, Sainsbury down from £10.50 to £8.75 with a Nectar card until June 10: Packed with black cherry and spiced damson flavours. Perfect for a barbecue.​

The Best Block Series Margaret River Shiraz 2022, Western Australia, 14%, Morrisons down from £20 to £10 with a More card while stocks last: The best of the new ‘Block’ releases from Morrisons, full of dark chunky fruit. Limited stock so buy now to pour alongside steaks or Sunday lunch.

Winemaker Tasting in Beverley

Pegasus Bay vineyard and winery is in the Waipara Valley, just north of Canterbury on New Zealand’s South Island.

Owned and run by the Donaldson family the estate started out as a hobby vineyard for Ivan Donaldson whose main job was as a professor and consultant neurologist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decades later the whole family is involved in growing grapes, and they make a fine range of wines, exploring a range of grapes and styles, including Riesling which is a particular favourite of the family, but also Chardonnay, Merlot, Cabernet and even Malbec, plus of course the obligatory Sauvignon Blanc.

Ed Donaldson, who is a trained chef as well as marketing manager for the business will be at Beverley Rugby Club at 7.30pm on Thursday 19 June, to present a selection of wines from this lovely estate.

This event is hosted by Roberts and Speight and tickets cost £25. Ring 01482 870717 or check the website www.robertsandspeight.co.uk to book your place. Tapas-style food included, let them know if you have dietary restrictions.

Sicily comes to Leyburn

Richard at Campbells of Leyburn enjoyed his trip to wineries in Sicily so much that he has stocked his wine department at Campbells with a huge range of wonderful wines from this lovely island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My top choices include Donnafugata ‘Sul Volcano’ Etna Rosso made from Sicily’s flavourful Nerello Mascalese grape.

At £34.99 this is not inexpensive, but the flavours are remarkable. With clear cherry and raspberry fruit, akin to Nebbiolo or Pinot Noir, it has depth, silky tannins and a long finish. For weekday drinking head to Mandrarossa Nero d’Avola (£13.99) for deep, dark, plum and red berry flavours.

A Taste of Portugal in Leeds