I'm a wine expert - this is how you can save money when buying bottles from Co-op and Waitrose

Win a Trip to Italy

There is just one week to go before this trip opportunity closes. Martinez Wines is offering the chance of a trip to Italy, and all you have to do is buy a six-pack of Italian wines, costing £100 to have a place in the draw.

When I last checked, the chances are better than 1 in a hundred, so it just could be you that wins a place on the plane.

Christine Austin reveals her top deals - and her favourite wines to buy this week

If you dash in to the Ilkley or Bingley shops now, before the competition closes on 31 August, you have a good chance of scooping the prize.

The wines in the case are really good, and include a Gavi Spumante from La Battistina, a Fontanino Riesling, Campo Fiorito Chardonnay, Rive Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Araldica Barolo ‘Fiori’, and Alasia Monferrato Nebbiolo.

The 2-night prize trip to Italy will be depart on Tuesday 8 October, from Manchester, and flights, accommodation, food and vineyard tours are all included, but you may need to bring your own paracetamol.

A little learning

Autumn is a great time to take up a new interest, from pottery to languages, but the best course to sign up for is a wine-tasting course.

The Yorkshire Wine School runs several courses throughout the autumn term, including an eight week ‘Wonderful World of Wine’ course, which takes you through regions from Bordeaux, Rhône and Languedoc, through Australia and New Zealand and gradually works round to fizz and sweeties.

Yorkshire Wine School also offers cheese and wine tastings, informal wine tastings with lunch, and if you want to get serious about wine there are examination courses run according to The Wine and Spirit Education Trust program which will lead to qualifications that could get you a job in the wine trade. Check out the website www.localwineschool.com.

Members only

If you are a member of the Co-op, then they have an offer running until September 3 where you can save £5 when you buy three bottles of wine. The wine must cost more than £7 a bottle, and excludes wine on promotion and other restrictions, but if you are passing your local Co-op, it is worth popping in to check out their range.

25% off at Waitrose

The 25% off deals at Waitrose are always a closely guarded secret until they launch, so you have until Tuesday 27 August to take advantage of this deal. You just need to buy six bottles, costing between £6 and £100, which can be mixed, and 25% of the total price will be deducted at the till.

It is always tempting to pocket the discount, but it is much better to trade up and stash away some bargains for future drinking.

My Wines of the Week

Blueprint English Dry White Wine 2023, Surrey, 11%, Waitrose £9.99 down to £7.50 on a mix six deal until Tuesday August 27: A blend of three grape varieties gives this wine light floral aromas, with zingy lime and lemon. Buy any six bottles, between £6 and £100 to get the deal.

The Best Albariño, Rias Baixas, Spain, 12.5%, Morrisons down from £12 to £10 until September 3: Floral aromas, ripe peach and nectarine fruits and a crisp, citrus finish. Line this up against grilled fish.

Kylie Minogue Côteaux d’Aix en Provence Rosé 2023, France, 12.5%, Tesco down from £12.50 to £10 until August 26 Clubcard holders only: There are some people who wouldn’t touch a ‘Celebrity’ wine, but this is brilliant, so why not? Packed with redcurrant and raspberry fruit, it is dry and delicious.​

