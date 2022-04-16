It's the start of the British asparagus season. Check this tasty recipe for Ginger Miso Grilled British Asparagus

Ginger Miso Grilled British Asparagus

Serves: 4 as a side

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

You’ll need:

500g British asparagus

30g white miso

45ml rice wine vinegar

15ml honey

2 tsp grated ginger

Sea salt & black pepper

Lime wedges

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

4 spring onions finely sliced on the diagonal

What to do:

Wash and trim the asparagus and lay it on a baking sheet. Preheat the grill to high.

In a small bowl, mix the miso, vinegar, honey, ginger and seasoning and drizzle it over the asparagus, tossing with your hands to make sure the spears are well coated.

Place the asparagus under the grill for around 5 minutes, turning it a couple of times until it is slightly charred.