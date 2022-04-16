It's the start of the British asparagus season. Check this tasty recipe for Ginger Miso Grilled British Asparagus

Serves: 4 as a side
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
You’ll need:
500g British asparagus
30g white miso
45ml rice wine vinegar
15ml honey
2 tsp grated ginger
Sea salt & black pepper
Lime wedges
1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
4 spring onions finely sliced on the diagonal
What to do:
Wash and trim the asparagus and lay it on a baking sheet. Preheat the grill to high.
In a small bowl, mix the miso, vinegar, honey, ginger and seasoning and drizzle it over the asparagus, tossing with your hands to make sure the spears are well coated.
Place the asparagus under the grill for around 5 minutes, turning it a couple of times until it is slightly charred.
Transfer to a serving plate, add the lime wedges and sprinkle with sesame seeds and spring onion slices.