'I've eaten at more than 120 chippies - but this Yorkshire one is the most memorable'

A fish and chips fan who spent more than a year visiting 120 chippies across the UK has revealed his top five.

Stephen Peel, 62, has been eating at two fish and chip shops a week for the last 15 month in his quest to find the nation's best chippies.

He started on his 'Chippy Tour' to celebrate the iconic meal which he says the country is in danger of losing as many are being forced to close due to high costs.

On his tour Stephen has been rating chippies out of five with the whole experience including customer service, cleanliness, presentation, alongside the grub, going under scrutiny.

Green Lane Chippy in Leigh, Lancashire is his favourite so far followed by The Old Forge Cafe in Bugle, Cornwall – but said the most memorable so far was George A. Green Fisheries in Wakefield.

He said: "It has to go down as one of my all-time favourites-great food at great prices. Encased within what resembles a crunchy protective shell was a succulent, fresh fillet of haddock.

"The fishcake, or Yorkshire fishcake, consisted of two tender slices of potato sandwiching delicious shredded fresh fish, once again enveloped in that crispy dark batter, cooked in beef dripping.

"Given the appeal of the batter and beef dripping, I couldn't resist ordering a portion of scraps too. The potato scallops and the chips were equally delightful, with the chips boasting a buttery interior and a crispy exterior.

"The staff were pleasant and polite, contributing to the friendly atmosphere. The shop itself is clean and tidy, housed in a stand-alone building with tables and benches outside, and a large, free private car park at the rear."

He added: "I've tried quite a lot of chippies so far on this journey but it has never gotten old - I still look forward to eating them every single time. I just love a good old traditional fish and chips - there is nothing that beats it for me."

The chippies Stephen reviews he rates out of five - which he says keeps the process "nice and simple". The shop itself, the customer service, the cleanliness, accessibility, and the presentation are also built into the score.

He said: "There is a lot that goes into getting a five star review - I also put a lot of pride into giving them. All aspects of the experience affect the score - for instance how friendly the staff are as for me manners are important.

"How the shop is presented is also something I look out for too as I want to feel comfortable and welcome when I'm inside. Also those who sell other meals like kebabs and pizzas for instance alongside the chippy if the love for fish and chips doesn't come first then it may affect the score.

"I'm sharing the joy and the history of these iconic places - I want to do it right."

Stephen says to score a five it has to be "that good" people won't be disappointed if they travel to visit it".

The reviewer has said the chippy prices vary up and down the country.

He said: On average nationwide it cost around £10 for an average meal - up north it is a little bit cheaper as you normally pay £8 in my experience. But further down south you are looking to pay double the northern price."

Stephen only started the journey in February last year after his wife, Susan, barber's shop was forced to close after being "drowned out" by newer businesses.

Stephen, of Penketh, in Warrington, said: "It got me thinking, this surely can't be the only business being affected. Fish and chips has always been my favourite since I was a lad.

"Soon enough I found out that their numbers had decreased massively over the last 30 years from 30,000 to around 10,000. It has become increasingly difficult for them to stay open with the raising prices.

"So I started The Chippy Tour to celebrate the iconic dish and to try my best to keep the buzz of having a chippy alive."

He has also tried the cheapest chippy in the UK - Mathews Chippy in Grimsby coming in at £3 - which he said was worth "a lot more" than the asking price.

He has revealed the perfect fish and chips always ends with an "empty tray and a full belly".

Describing the perfect portion he said: "There is a freshness to the fish with no discolouration - for me it doesn't matter if it is cod or haddock. I have no preference on the colour of the batter but as along as it isn't soggy underneath you are all good.

"It has to look fresh and clean - when you break open the batter there should be a sweet earthy smell. For the chips you are looking for the light golden colour.

"They need to be a little plump while crispy on the outside but not too firm in the middle but also not too overly soft - you are looking for the sweet spot. Finally I prefer it to cooked in beef dripping and not seeded oil - the flavours are much better this way."

He said the favourite condiments to pair with it are Sarsons vinegar and a curry sauce.

His other favourites include Wee Hurrie in Troon, Scotland which he said was in an "incredible location right on a fishing harbour, so everything came out as fresh as could be".

He also enjoyed Hooked@31 Fishguard, in South Wales, which he said was "incredible" as not only was the food "fantastic" but it was just a "short trip" to the harbour where you could enjoy it.

Stephen one day hopes he would be able to try all of what the UK has to offer.

He said: "Wouldn't that be wonderful if I could. I hope people continue to enjoy this lovely dish."

Stephens top five chippies:

1st Place - Green Lane Chippy - Leigh, Lancashire

2nd Place - The Old Forge Cafe - Bugle, Cornwall

3rd Place - Charlie's of Mobberley - Mobberley, Cheshire

4th Place - George A. Green Fisheries - Wakefield, Yorkshire