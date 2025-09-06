The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moqueca fish burger

“Moqueca is a traditional Bahian seafood stew made with azeite de dendê (red palm fruit oil), bell peppers and coconut milk. This burger is inspired by it, with more than a few untraditional twists: the sauce is smooth rather than textured and is made from all the ingredients that would usually go into the stew,” says food writer Ixta Belfrage.

“I’ve added some spices (which are not Brazilian in origin but are nonetheless ubiquitous in Brazilian cuisine), and I’ve reimagined the dish as a burger.”

Ixta Belfrage's quick steaks with coffee and chilli butter recipe. Photo credit: Kim Lightbody/PA

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prep time: 5-10 minutes. Cook time: 30 minutes. Marinade time: 30 minutes-1 hour. Rest time: 10 minutes. Ingredients (Serves 4): 4 x 150g skinless fish fillets (hake, haddock or cod would all work well); 2tbsp olive oil; ½tsp fine salt; 4 brioche burger buns.

For the moqueca sauce: 1 x 400g tin of full-fat coconut milk; 150g sweet cherry tomatoes; 1 red or yellow bell pepper, deseeded and quartered (170g); ½ a small brown onion, peeled and roughly chopped (50g); 3 small garlic cloves, peeled; 1 Scotch bonnet chilli, deseeded (or a milder chilli if you prefer); 50g red palm oil (or use ghee or coconut oil plus 1tsp sweet paprika instead); 2tbsp runny honey (or maple/agave syrup); 1¼tsp fine sea salt; ½tsp medium curry powder; ¼tsp smoked paprika; ¼tsp ground turmeric; About 50 twists of freshly cracked pepper.

For the slaw: 180g green cabbage, thinly sliced on a mandolin; 40g spring onion green ends, thinly sliced into rounds (use the whites in another recipe); 2 green chillies, thinly sliced into rounds (optional); 2tbsp kewpie mayo (or another mayo); juice of 1 lime, plus extra to serve; ¾tsp fine sea salt.

Ixta Belfrage's stir fried papaya with crispy basil recipe. Photo credit: Kim Lightbody/PA

Put the fish fillets into a 30cm x 23cm high-sided baking tray and season with the oil and salt. Mix to coat. Put all the ingredients for the moqueca sauce into a blender and blitz until completely smooth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pour into the tray of fish and mix to coat all the fillets in sauce. Leave to marinate for 30 minutes to 1 hour at room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 240°C fan/260°C, or as high as your oven will go. Once the oven is hot, bake for 30 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling and has reduced and thickened somewhat. Set aside to cool while you toast the buns.

Halve the buns and toast both sides in a very hot pan until golden brown. Mix all the ingredients for the slaw together.

Place a fish fillet on the bottom of each bun and spoon over plenty of sauce. Top with a generous amount of slaw and the other half of the bun. Serve at once, with a bowl of sauce alongside to dip into and some extra lime.

​

Stir-fried papaya with crispy basil

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cooked papaya tastes almost exactly like roasted pumpkin (I’d go as far as to say you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference in a blind tasting),” says Ixta.

“In this context, I’ve fried it with onion, green chilli and curry powder and the result is like a sticky, sweet-roasted pumpkin mash (but made in a fraction of the time it would take to cook pumpkin). It tastes quite similar to a dish called quibebé, a spiced pumpkin or squash mash from north-eastern Brazil.

“You need a ripe papaya for this – it should be soft and fragrant, with a dark orange interior. Serve alongside meat or fish or as part of a veg spread with rice or flatbreads.”

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cook time: 17-19 minutes (plus 2½ minutes if doing herbs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingredients (Serves 6 as a side): 1 large ripe papaya (1.4kg); 3tbsp coconut oil; 1 brown onion, peeled and finely chopped (110g); 3 garlic cloves, peeled and roughly chopped; 1-2 green chillies, thinly sliced; 10g spring onion green ends, thinly sliced into rounds (use the whites in another recipe); 5g fresh basil leaves, plus 10g extra to make crispy basil (optional); 5g fresh coriander leaves; 1⅛tsp fine sea salt; 1tsp medium curry powder, plus extra to serve; 3tbsp olive oil; flaked sea salt; 1 lime, halved; 60g extra-thick coconut or regular yoghurt.

Halve the papaya lengthways, scoop out the seeds, then scoop out the flesh and roughly chop it.

Put the coconut oil, onion, garlic, green chillies, spring onions, 5g of the basil, the coriander and salt into a large sauté pan on a medium heat. Stir-fry until the onion is soft and golden, about 7 minutes.

Add the papaya and the curry powder, then increase the heat to medium-high and continue to stir-fry for 10-12 minutes, until the papaya is soft and beginning to catch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stir in the olive oil and sprinkle with more curry powder and some flaked sea salt. Squeeze over plenty of lime juice, stir in the yoghurt and serve.

Optional: To top with crispy basil leaves, preheat the oven to 220°C fan/240°C. Gently mix 10g of basil leaves with ½ teaspoon of olive oil so that they are very lightly coated.

Spread out on a flat tray and bake for 2½ minutes, or until crisp but still bright green. Serve on top of the stir-fried papaya.

​

Quick steaks with coffee and chilli butter

Ixta Belfrage notes it’s key to ‘slice against the grain’ when it comes to steak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Look at the meat and observe the lines or strands running through it – these are the muscle fibres, or the ‘grain’. Position your knife (make sure it’s nice and sharp) so that you cut across these lines, rather than along them. By cutting against the grain, you shorten the muscle fibres, which makes the meat feel softer and easier to chew.”

Prep time: 5 minutes. Cook time: 4½ minutes. Rest time: 8 minutes.

Ingredients (Serves 2): 2 x 220g rump steaks; fine sea salt; 30g salted butter; 5g spring onion green ends, very finely chopped (use the whites in another recipe); 5g fresh coriander, very finely chopped; 2 limes, halved; flaked sea salt.

For the marinade: 1tbsp mild olive oil; ½tbsp maple syrup; ¾tsp ground coffee; ¾tsp Urfa chilli flakes; ¾tsp ground urucum (aka annatto/achiote); 50 twists of freshly cracked pepper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bring the steak to room temperature 1 hour before cooking. Pat dry with kitchen paper, then generously season both sides with fine sea salt.

Mix all the marinade ingredients together, then use enough of the marinade to coat both sides of the steak (you won’t need it all – keep the rest for the sauce).

Open the windows and turn on your extraction fan. Heat a large frying pan on a high heat. Once the pan is very hot, place the steaks in the pan, spaced apart, and cook for 2½ minutes. Flip the steaks over and cook for another 2 minutes.

Transfer to a board to rest for 8 minutes while you prep the butter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remove the pan from the heat and leave to cool for a few minutes. Add the butter, spring onion greens, coriander, the juice of 1 lime and the remaining marinade to the pan and swirl, letting the butter melt in the residual heat.

Slice the steak against the grain and plate. Sprinkle with flaked salt, then spoon over the butter. Serve with the remaining lime.