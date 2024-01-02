Councillors will decide whether to revoke a Yorkshire bar’s licence after police said it showed a “complete disregard” for the authorities and residents.

JK’s Bar on Wellington Road, Whitby, could have its premises licence revoked at a North Yorkshire Council meeting on Friday (Jan 5). An application submitted by North Yorkshire Police has called for the bar’s licence to be revoked because they said it “continues to seriously undermine the licensing objectives”.

Police said the objectives regarded the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, and the prevention of public nuisance. But those supporting the bar have said claims have been “exaggerated”.

In an application submitted to the council, North Yorkshire Police said that despite a review hearing last May, the removal of the designated premises supervisor, and additional conditions the bar continued to “breach the conditions attached to the premises licence”.

JK's Bar, Whitby.

The application adds: “[JK’s Bar] shows a complete disregard not only to the responsible authorities but to the residents, visitors, and local businesses because of crime, disorder, and anti-social behaviour attributed to the bar.”

According to a report prepared for the licensing sub-committee’s meeting, the council has received two representations supporting the review and two in support of the premises.

A local business and a management company representing residents living in a block of flats located close to the premises raised a number of complaints about JK’s Bar.

The council report states that complaints were raised about “anti-social behaviour, excessive noise, booming music sounds, drunken and vulgar behaviour, urination/defecation, and littering”. They also raised concerns that “the premises gives a poor impression of the town”.

However, the two representations in support of the bar stated that the premises is “well run and an important community hub”. Those in support of the bar also said that concerns raised about the premises “are exaggerated and without foundation”.