The Hollywood actor is set to perform at the Barbican in York with Jeff Beck on June 7, following a number of tour dates around the UK.
Depp, 58, surprised fans when he turned up on stage in Sheffield following his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.
Now he’s set to return to Yorkshire with a gig in York - the city in which his rumoured favourite bar Evil Eye is located.
Locals say Depp visited the Stonegate bar a number of times when he was filming the 2005 reboot of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory nearby.
From there, its reputation as the actor’s favourite bar grew, and at one point the establishment displayed his autograph on the wall.
Revellers enter the eclectic bar through a quaint little shop which stocks more than 1000 types of gin.
The bar is described as “the home of the bizarre, weird, and wonderful,” and is home to an extensive cocktail menu.