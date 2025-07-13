The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arroz al horno with pork ribs

“Ribs have a special place in my heart – they’re just irresistible, no matter how they’re cooked!” says José Pizarro.

“In this recipe, while rice serves as the foundational ingredient, the ribs are the star of the show. Marinated to perfection, the ribs release their rich, savoury juices into the rice as they cook, infusing every grain with a depth of flavour that is mouth-watering and satisfying.

Jose Pizarro’s arroz al horno with pork ribs recipe. . Picture credit: Emma Lee/PA

“The marinade is a bold mix of aromatics and spices, including the zest of lemon and sprigs of fresh oregano, enhanced by a good pinch of pimentón.

"Marinating not only tenderises the ribs but deepens the flavours. As the ribs slow-cook to tender perfection, their flavours combine with the lemon’s acidity, cutting through the richness and balancing the fatty succulence of the pork.

“This harmonious blend of tender meat, aromatic seasoning and refreshing citrus results in a dish in which the flavours dance together in unison. Paired with the soft, flavourful rice that captures all the essences of the marinade, this dish is both hearty and refined.”

Serves 6, takes 3 hours plus marinating.

Jose Pizarro’s crispy Manchego salad. Picture credit: Emma Lee/PA

Ingredients: 6 chunky pork belly ribs; 200ml white wine; Pared zest of 1 lemon; 4 sprigs of oregano; Good pinch of pimentón; 75ml olive oil; 1 large onion, finely sliced; 2 red peppers, deseeded and sliced; 3 large tomatoes, chopped; 3 garlic cloves, crushed; 300g bomba or other medium-grain paella rice; 700ml fresh chicken stock; Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Put the ribs in a dish with the white wine, lemon zest, oregano and pimentón and marinate for one to two hours, or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 140°C fan (160°C/320°F/gas 2-3). Put the ribs in an ovenproof dish and cover with kitchen foil. Bake for two hours, or until tender.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a paella pan or ovenproof dish. Fry the onion and peppers for 10 minutes until really softened, then add the tomatoes and garlic and cook for five more minutes.

Increase the oven temperature to 170°C fan (190°C/375°F/gas 5).

Add the rice to the pan, then nestle the ribs into the rice, pouring in any of their juices. Pour over the stock, season well with salt and pepper and return to the oven. Bake for 40-45 minutes until the rice is tender and the ribs are browned, then serve.

Crispy fried Manchego salad

“This recipe is inspired by my much-loved Fried Gordal olives stuffed with Manchego, a big favourite at Pizarro restaurant,” says José Pizarro.

“Here, the creamy, nutty Manchego is fried until perfectly golden and crisp, bringing a warm, savoury crunch to the salad. Paired with peppery rocket and the vibrant sweetness of fresh blood oranges, the result is a dish that is both refreshing and deeply comforting. A simple honey-mustard dressing ties everything together, adding a zesty punch that balances the sweet, savoury and tangy flavours in every bite.

“For the best experience, serve the cheese straight from the pan while it’s still hot and melting. While it definitely shines in this salad, the fried Manchego also makes a fantastic tapa on its own, perfect for sharing or as an indulgent snack.”

Serves 4, takes 30 minutes. Ingredients: 150g rocket; 2 oranges (or blood oranges, when in season), segmented; 250g Manchego, cut into cubes; 2tbsp plain flour; 1 free-range egg, beaten; 100g panko breadcrumbs; 300ml olive oil, for deep-frying; 1tbsp honey; 1tsp Dijon mustard; Juice of 1⁄2 lemon; 3-4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil; Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Put the rocket and orange segments in a large serving bowl.

Dust the Manchego cubes in flour. Dip in the beaten egg, then coat all over in panko.

Heat the olive oil in a small, deep pan to 170°C (340°F). Fry the cubes of cheese a few at a time until golden and crispy. Drain on paper towels.

Blend half the honey with the mustard, lemon juice, salt and pepper, then whisk in the extra virgin olive oil to form a dressing. Pour it over the leaves and toss together. Drizzle the rest of the honey over the cheese and scatter over the salad and serve straight away.

Griddled spring onion tortilla

“Tortilla de patatas is a classic blend of eggs and potatoes but here’s the eternal debate: onions or no onions. Drum roll … in my family it’s … always onions!” says José Pizarro.

“The reason is that this twist is just so good, especially when using griddled spring onions for a smoky, slightly charred flavour that I absolutely love.

“This recipe honours the basics but adds a creative twist. What we have here is tender potatoes and spring onions for a tortilla that’s just set on the inside and golden on the outside. I think this version celebrates tradition while adding a subtle, modern edge. Yes, onions in my tortilla! In fairness, here they are caramelised spring onions. No more debate please, everyone’s happy, just the way I like it.”

Serves 4, takes 30 minutes. Ingredients: 10 spring onions, trimmed; 120ml olive oil; 175g red-skinned potatoes, peeled and finely sliced; 4 large free-range eggs; 75ml extra virgin olive oil; Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Heat a griddle pan over a high heat. Toss the spring onions in two tablespoons of the olive oil and griddle until tender and charred. Remove from the pan, season with salt and pepper and chop the spring onions. Heat the remaining olive oil in an 18-20 centimetre non-stick frying pan and cook the potatoes very gently for 10 minutes, until just tender.

Beat the eggs with plenty of salt and pepper. Drain the potatoes, reserving the oil, and, while they are still warm, toss them and the spring onions with the eggs.

Put two tablespoons of oil back into the pan and place over a medium heat. Pour in the egg and potato mixture then jiggle the pan until the eggs start to set around the edges. Reduce the heat to low and cook for five to six minutes until the eggs are almost but not quite set.

Invert the pan onto a flat board, then quickly slide the tortilla back into the pan – it might ooze a little but don’t worry as it will re-form once you return it to the pan. Place back on the heat and with a spatula, tuck the edges of the tortilla under themselves to create the classic rounded edge. Continue to cook for another three to four minutes.