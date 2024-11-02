The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a great deal to like about Joy’s Kitchen, a vast Chinese restaurant, among the Thai and Chinese supermarkets in what is fast becoming Leeds’ Asian quarter on Vicar Lane and what social media watchers have called the best Chinese restaurant in Leeds.

Forget Imperial red walls, paper lanterns and the golden dragons of yesteryear, this is a 21st-century Chinese restaurant; a smart airy space with acres of slatted wood panels, light fittings that spiral down from the double-height ceiling and glass balustrades that lead upstairs to another commodious dining room. They can seat 200 they say.

Chairs are functional blue or orange and tables wipe-clean Formica. Like every other Chinese restaurant there is a menu of spring rolls, spareribs, chicken wings, prawn toast, fried wonton with sweet and sour sauce - all the familiar Cantonese dishes we know and love.

Joys Kitchen, Vicar Lane, Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

But there is an alternative menu and I’m following the advice of food writer Fuchsia Dunlop to take a deep dive into Chinese food and eat more adventurously.

Dunlop has been writing about Chinese food for three decades, ever since she travelled to Chengdu as a student in 1994.

She dropped out of her studies, took a professional chef’s training course at the Sichuan Higher Institute of Cuisine, the first English person to do so, and taught herself Mandarin.

Now with seven books to her name, she is established as an exceptional writer on the food of China. Her latest book, Invitation to a Banquet ‘explores the richness and sophistication of Chinese food’.

Joys Kitchen, Vicar Lane, Leeds. Spicy Grilled Seabass. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

With more than 300 dishes on the menu at Joy’s Kitchen, there is a great deal to explore here. It really calls for a big party to do it justice, and there are just three of us.

We are barely able to scratch the surface of a menu that has ‘chef recommended hot and spicy dishes’, ‘home cooking’, ‘street food’ and Sichuan’s famous mapo tofu, (which we failed to spot on the menu until too late).

As we arrive, bamboo steamers are spilling out of the kitchen loaded with fluffy dumplings, prawn and pork sui mai, succulent beef and coriander balls.

We just have time to order just two Dim Sum: Prawn and Sichuan Pepper dumplings and Char Siew Cheung Fun, before the cut-off at 5.20pm.

Joys Kitchen, Vicar Lane, Leeds. Spicy Griddle Fried Cauliflower. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

In a country where texture is considered very important, we agree the Cheung Fun rice noodle wrapper is just the right side of slipperiness for us, and filled with juicy minced pork and served with a sweet soy dipping sauce, it’s voted a success.

Joy’s claim that everything is made by hand and in-house, which I assume includes the alarmingly vivid green wrappers of the prawn dumplings enclosing minced prawn with the fragrant, citrussy notes of Sichuan pepper.

Not as fizzy and mouth-numbing as the Sichuan peppercorns I once sampled at a pepper-tasting event (yes, that’s what food writer’s get up to on their days off), organised by the wonderful Steenberg Spices at Melmerby.

At first you wonder what all the fuss is about, the peppercorns seem innocent enough, but after five or ten seconds they begin to fizz on the tongue in a quite extraordinary way. That is followed by a slight and not unpleasant numbing in the mouth.

It’s a strange experience but here, wrapped in dumplings, the peppers are subdued - less fizz and more fragrance.

Fuchsia Dunlop recognises the West’s long-held fascination and fear of the wilder shores of Chinese gastronomy.

When she first visited China, she vowed to eat everything put in front of her and on occasion, has eaten snakes, insects, sea slugs, pigs’ brains and rabbits’ heads, but says this is the stereotype, and while the Chinese never rule anything out, they are dazzlingly adventurous with ingredients, especially vegetables which might be flavoured with just a tiny bit of meat.

We test the theory with a dish of spiced cauliflower scorched on the griddle with moderate heat from chilli flakes, flavoured with coriander and studded with tiny pieces of pork belly. It’s a generous serving with the belly pork bringing the dish alive.

Less dazzling are the sour and spicy potatoes, finely shredded into matchsticks, illustrating good work with the cleaver, but short on flavour save for a scattering of chillis and a dash of sesame oil.

Then in the spirit of adventure, we order jellyfish. I’ve often seen the fearsomely wobbly, stinging jellyfish washed up on a Yorkshire beach, though never for a moment have I thought, yum here comes lunch, but here goes.

Surprisingly they are not wobbly at all, but a tangle of white, translucent slivers mixed with finely sliced cucumber.

They don’t have a great deal of flavour, it’s all about texture, which is both slippery and crunchy, a bit squeaky, a little like a crunchy pasta and perfectly pleasant.

It’s a cool and refreshing dish that works perfectly alongside the chilli heat of our showstopper dish of spiced seabass.

We have splashed £35 on a whole seabass. If that sounds extravagant, it really isn’t. A roasting tin the size of an aircraft carrier arrives at the table.

Neighbouring diners freeze, mid-chopstick, but shared between three of us (though it could easily have fed four) makes it just under £12 a portion, terrific value and fabulous as a main dish.

The seabass is bathed in a fiery Rothko-red sauce and topped with a myriad of veg. I can see spring onions, courgettes, peanuts, crunchy lotus root, frilly black fungus, sesame seeds and coriander leaves.

We pick at the sweet white flesh with our chopsticks and saturate our rice with a mass of vegetables and a sauce that is bold, pungent and a little bit fiery.

For the next half hour at least, this surely is the best Chinese restaurant in Leeds.

Welcome 5/5

Food 5/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Prices 5/5

Joy’s Kitchen, 113 Vicar Lane, Leeds LS1 6PJ 0113 5317444

Open: Every day 1200-21.30/Dim Sum 1200-17.20