A restaurant which had to close when its landlord increased rent and demand a 10-year commitment to the lease has returned to the Michelin Guide after re-opening in a new location.

Juke & Loe, owned by brothers Luke and Joseph Grayson, was first praised by Michelin in its original premises on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, but announced in May 2022 that it was closing due to lease renewal issues.

Last autumn, the owners announced that their brand – famed for its ‘bold cooking’ – had taken over the former Milestone gastropub in Kelham Island, which had been empty since 2020.

The Milestone was credited with launching Kelham Island’s gastronomic reputation and making the area one of the most fashionable districts in Sheffield.

Juke & Loe at The Milestone

Michelin confirmed this week that Juke & Loe has been re-added to its famous Guide as one of several additions during May, describing its cuisine as ‘contemporary British’.

