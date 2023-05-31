All Sections
Juke & Loe at The Milestone, Kelham Island: Popular Yorkshire restaurant returns to the Michelin Guide after closing and opening in new location

A restaurant which had to close when its landlord increased rent and demand a 10-year commitment to the lease has returned to the Michelin Guide after re-opening in a new location.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 31st May 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 11:10 BST

Juke & Loe, owned by brothers Luke and Joseph Grayson, was first praised by Michelin in its original premises on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, but announced in May 2022 that it was closing due to lease renewal issues.

Last autumn, the owners announced that their brand – famed for its ‘bold cooking’ – had taken over the former Milestone gastropub in Kelham Island, which had been empty since 2020.

The Milestone was credited with launching Kelham Island’s gastronomic reputation and making the area one of the most fashionable districts in Sheffield.

Juke & Loe at The MilestoneJuke & Loe at The Milestone
Michelin confirmed this week that Juke & Loe has been re-added to its famous Guide as one of several additions during May, describing its cuisine as ‘contemporary British’.

Here’s what our reviewer thought of the new Juke & Loe at The Milestone offering.

Juke and Loe at The MilestoneJuke and Loe at The Milestone
