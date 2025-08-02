The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone paying attention to my regular culinary submissions to these pages over the past 15 or so years will recall that I don’t like buffets.

Can’t stand them, in fact. This dislike isn’t arbitrary; I hate them for very good reasons.

They’re always run for the benefit of the restaurant, never for the benefit of the customer; they’re always entirely uninspiring; they always feel blandly impersonal and they always - without exception - make my heart sink

K-BBQ in Hull

The sneeze guard protected line-up of wet, curling offerings awaiting the unenthusiastic prodding of my tongs only ever succeed in supporting my view that serving yourself from a cooler unit invariably runs a very poor second to professional service.

Being pointed toward a distant corner and told to help yourself is guaranteed to begin my meal on a downer.

Why then, you may justifiably ask, did I visit a restaurant that openly and proudly advertises itself as a buffet?

Blame my kids. Not only do they both love all things Korean (damn you K-pop), they also find deep joy watching my face as any invitation to the buffet is offered up.

Soya garlic chicken, Korean fried chicken, topokki

Schadenfreude runs my brace of teenage offspring like the Danube through Bavaria.

So, since they learned of the existence of K-BBQ earlier this year, they have plagued me to ‘just try it, dad’ knowing it’s absolutely the last thing I want to do.

Then, last Saturday afternoon, the hottest part of the day of the year, I couldn’t face cooking tea as I just wanted to lay out and roll pints of shaved ice over my torso.

It was then, while I was at my most vulnerable, that the relentless pestering of my damnable spawn finally defeated my will, and I relented.

To be fair, as K-BBQ is the first ever Korean BBQ to grace the streets of Hull, I also felt the twinge of duty to report on the place.

I appreciate that such establishments are commonplace in fancy-pants places like Leeds, but over here in the culture-vacuum backwaters of the East Riding they are strange, intriguing propositions.

For those unfamiliar with the genre, you are seated at a table with a hot plate-style griddle built into the centre.

You traipse to the buffet, select your own raw meats, fish and shellfish and then cook them yourself as you sit and discuss Listeria and Trichinosis.

You’re given tongs, a pair of scissors and rough guidelines on how long to cook your food to render it safe enough to eat.

You’re then left to grill away until you’ve decided what’s cooked, what’s raw and what’s cremated. It’s could be considered a form of gastronomic gambling.

The buffet also features plenty of stuff you don’t have to cook yourself. There are noodles and rice and soup and pancakes and sushi and such like, all freshly prepared in the kitchen.

So, you can have a perfectly satisfactory meal without the need to impersonate George Foreman. But where’s the fun in that?

Pleasingly, the meat and fish on offer is good quality and (despite having to negotiate a red-hot grill a few inches from my already melting face when it was 30-odd degrees outside) I quite enjoyed the cooking side of things.

Pork and beef strips, cooked and then cut into pieces were devoured with rice and noodles and a delicious Korean hot sauce.

Sushi and kimbap, topokki (like chewy rice cakes), japchae (glass noodles), pancakes and fried chicken were also merrily devoured, and we ultimately made a happy – if sweaty - little gaggle of diners.

My kids enjoyed the experience far more than I. Since neither cook anything more adventurous than toast at home, they found the searing and sizzling a joyous adventure.

My subsequent repeated offers to let them cook tea at home have only met with disinterested shrugs, however, so the stimulating effect of the self-grill was clearly transitory.

There are various Korean drinks on offer, of which a soju bomb (rice-based vodka dropped from chop sticks into a glass of beer) makes the most theatrical and cooling.

There are desserts, most of which are western – ice cream, chocolate cake – and there is what appears to be some form of mochi, which I always thought was Japanese. Maybe I’m wrong.

The eat-as-much-as-you-like format is charged at £33 per head, with booze costing extra. Kids eat for less.

How reasonable a deal you consider this will probably depend on how hungry you are. I think I’d have felt much better about the price if we’d visited on a less scorching day.

No matter how good the food, I just wanted to get home to wrap my bare legs around a full blast gym fan.

I’m still not converted to living a buffet life but I found the experience pleasant enough and – crucially – I genuinely like the people behind K-BBQ.

Business partners Thida Sann (front-of-house) and Sai Kyaw Hlaing (chef) are not actually Korean, they’re both from Myanmar and unwillingly left home around a decade ago for a safer life in the UK.

Sai Kyaw became a chef in London, cooking Korean food, and Thida came to Hull with her husband to open an Asian store.

When the unit next door to the shop became available Thida convinced Sai Kyaw to forsake London for Hull (a discussion which, let’s face it, must have taken Kofi Anan levels of negotiation) and they re-fitted and opened K-BBQ themselves.

You can’t help but wish them well. They are hard-working, creative and run their little enterprise with endless grace and wide smiles.

Outside of Covid lockdowns, it’s hard to think of a more perilous time to open your first restaurant but trade so far has apparently been brisk.

Long may this continue, as I hope to return to K-BBQ on a much cooler day, with a sharper hunger, to find the place packed to the rafters.

Welcome 5/5

Food 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Prices 4/5

K-BBQ, 439 Beverley Road, Hull, HU5 1NR