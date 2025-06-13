Kalani Ghosthunter: ‘I tried the best sandwich in Yorkshire - but people were more bothered about what I called the breadcake’
Ghosthunter turned food reviewer Kalani receives millions of views online each week, and he has been back in Yorkshire to try out a highly rated breakfast butty.
Kalani, who lives in Nashville, headed to Sheffield to try the "best breadcake" his fans had recommended - but it wasn’t exactly the food itself that made the biggest waves online.
Kalani and his wife Savannah, headed to Brunch n Lunch on London Road in the city.
Here he tried a "breadcake" filled with bacon, sausage, eggs, and tomatoes.
Kalani bit into a huge bread cake, which cost under £7.
He said: “This is an awesome bread cake. It's value for money. I can see why this place is highly rated in the area.”
Kalani scored the sandwich 9.2 out of 10.
He was surprised, however, that most of the comments on his video were a debate on what you call a breadcake.
Kalani said: "We'd call it a bun or a roll in the US."
What you describe as this bread product has long been argued over. Some call it a roll, teacake or bap, whereas others call it a butty, a breadcake or a cob.
Kalani and Savannah then went off to Bradford to try out The Sweet Centre, which is 60 years old this year.
He said: "Bradford was much prettier than I expected. I loved the food. I even got someone to dress me in 'Bradford' style, which is why I'm in a tracksuit with trainers.
"Although it's fine for today, then I'll go back to normal."
Kalani has a legion of fans throughout the UK who love his "An American tries..." series.
When it comes to his favourite dish so far, he said that he loves "fish and chips from Whitby."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.