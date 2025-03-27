This Kamado-style ceramic charcoal grill is now just £99 | Wowcher

This spring, get the Kamado Ceramic BBQ Grill for only £99 at Wowcher – a 67 percent saving off the usual price.

Spring is creeping in, and with the first proper sunshine comes the irresistible urge to fire up the BBQ. And while Amazon is usually the first stop for garden gear bargains, it is not the only place with sizzling deals. Right now, Wowcher has dropped an impressive offer on the Kamado Maxi Ceramic Charcoal BBQ Grill – cutting the price from £299.99 to just £99.

Kamado BBQ Grill for £99

Limited-time Wowcher deal – 67 percent off RRP

Click here to grab it while stock lasts.

This is not your average kettle BBQ. The Kamado-style ceramic design brings serious heat-locking power, letting you grill, bake, smoke and roast at up to 400°C. It is ready to cook in just 15 minutes, thanks to its smart dual-disc airflow vent and heavy-duty ceramic walls. There is even a built-in thermometer so you can monitor temperatures without lifting the lid.

Available in four colours (black, green, red and purple), it includes a powder-coated cast iron stand and comes with a one-year warranty. Whether you are searing steaks or crisping pizzas, this BBQ can handle it all.

Quickfire facts:

• Save 67 percent off RRP

• Just £99 instead of £299.99

• Over 260 already bought

• Click and collect available for free

How Wowcher vouchers work It's simple to grab a great deal with Wowcher. Here's how the process works: 1. Buy your deal on Wowcher 2. Receive your voucher code via email 3. Redeem it online directly with the supplier (in this case, eDecks) 4. Your item is shipped to your door or made available for collection

How does it compare to Amazon’s Kamado Joe Jr?

While Amazon’s Spring Deal knocks 15 percent off the Kamado Joe Jr Charcoal Grill – bringing it down to £402.49 – it is still over four times the price of the £99 Wowcher Kamado Maxi deal. The Joe Jr is a premium 13.5-inch grill with top-tier components like a 304 stainless steel grate and ceramic heat deflector, but for everyday spring and summer use, the Wowcher option offers unbeatable value for casual BBQ fans. If you are after pro-level performance, the Kamado Joe Jr is on offer here, but if you are looking for a serious bargain, the £99 deal is hard to beat.

Final verdict