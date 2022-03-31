Karen’s Diner Sheffield: Pop-up diner with rude waiters to open in Yorkshire for people who enjoy complaining

A pop up restaurant with “great burgers and rude staff” is coming to Sheffield this April.

By Caroline Howley
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:18 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:20 pm

Karen’s Diner is an immersive “absurdly fun” experience where guests are waited on by deliberately rude staff, and invited to “wind them up”.

“[It is] a place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don't care,” restaurant staff said.

Diners can expect turbulent service, singing waiters and regular guest appearances from the manager - who, team members warn, will “not take any of your nonsense”.

Karen's Diner is perfect for people who love complaining

American diner food including dirty burgers, fries and shakes is on the menu, and there are vegan and vegetarian options too.

The experience comes from the team behind the Alice Cocktail Experience, and proved popular in Sydney, Australia, before travelling to Yorkshire.

Karen’s Diner will be based at 4 Suffolk Rd, Sheffield and seating is available to book now via Open Table.

