I’m not suggesting that lockdown has been harder for a landlord’s daughter, I’ll just say that I’ve missed going to the pub so much it’s hurt. I’ve started to drift back so it was with a little rush of joy I walked into the Robin Hood at Pecket Well the other day.

The Robin Hood Inn is a Grade 2 listed, 17th century coaching inn, renovated in the mid-19th century and it bristles with history. Step inside to a couple of comfortable rooms; one with walkers enjoying pints and sandwiches, and a bar with high stools, banquette and mullion windows.

There are four hand pulls: Timothy Taylor Landlord, HPA Hebden Pale Ale, Vocation Bread & Butter and Isaac Road New York APA plus a number of craft ales including Jaipur from Thornbridge in Derbyshire, Beavertown Neck Oil, Madri and Lindeboom. There’s a decent wine list and a large selection of gin and whiskey. There are three cosy en suite bedrooms.

The Robin Hood Inn near Hebden Bridge

The hearty pub-grub menu is appealing; expect the likes of black pudding hash, lamb & mint casserole, local pork & leek sausages, creamy mash and fisherman’s pie. The specials list might include mushroom, brie and cranberry Wellington with roasties and red cabbage, and there’s a kid’s menu too. I defy you to resist a pudding.

Local chef Matthew Browne and his wife Sally bought the building in November 2019 and have plans to gently freshen the place up and bring it back to pub as hub.

Welcome 5/5

Drinks selection 5/5

atmosphere 5/5

prices 5/5