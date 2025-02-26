Kebab Corner, Bradford: Next step for hugely popular market stall's move into landmark building submitted
Plans to turn the ground floor of the Rawson Hotel on John Street into a restaurant were approved by Bradford Council in 2023.
That application said the restaurant would be a business that is currently operating in nearby Oastler Market, which is eventually due to shut down when it is replaced by the new Darley Street Market.
It has since been revealed that it is the hugely popular Kebab Corner that is taking on the unit.
The business dates back to 1993, and is one of the busiest stalls in Oastler Market.
The new application is for signage advertising the business to be installed on the Grade II-listed building.
A decision on the signage application is expected in April.
Dating back to the late 19th Century, The Rawson Hotel was designed by architects Lockwood and Mawson.
Upper floors of the Grade II listed building are currently used as flats, and the former pub space on the ground floor has recently been used as a meeting space for the International Christian Movement.
