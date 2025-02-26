The next step in a hugely popular city centre food stall’s move into a landmark building has been submitted.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to turn the ground floor of the Rawson Hotel on John Street into a restaurant were approved by Bradford Council in 2023.

That application said the restaurant would be a business that is currently operating in nearby Oastler Market, which is eventually due to shut down when it is replaced by the new Darley Street Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has since been revealed that it is the hugely popular Kebab Corner that is taking on the unit.

Kebab Corner in Oastler Market ni Bradford

The business dates back to 1993, and is one of the busiest stalls in Oastler Market.

The new application is for signage advertising the business to be installed on the Grade II-listed building.

A decision on the signage application is expected in April.

Dating back to the late 19th Century, The Rawson Hotel was designed by architects Lockwood and Mawson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad