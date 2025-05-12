Kids eat free this May half term At Marco Pierre White’s Hull restaurant

By Laurence M Phillips
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 09:23 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 09:56 BST
Parents wanting to take the kids out for a bite to eat but not worry about the cost during the May half-term holidays can make the most of an offer where they can feed them for nothing.

Available at Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse Bar & Grill at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Ferensway, as long as they are accompanied by a full paying adult*, they’ll get their food free of charge.

Most Popular

Jack Dennett, food and beverage manager said: “Marco is a family man at heart and understands the importance for families to sit around a table and enjoy some delicious food. And there’s the added bonus of not having to do the cooking or clearing up afterwards!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The menu here is ideal for families with lots of options for younger members of the family and having a free meal while going out during the holiday is a great way to making lots of memories together.

Kids eat for free at Marco Pierre White's Hull restaurant this May half-termplaceholder image
Kids eat for free at Marco Pierre White's Hull restaurant this May half-term

For more information, to book or to view the menus visit the website.

* The offer applies to under 12s and includes either a starter and main or main and dessert with every paying adult main off the à la carte menu.

Related topics:Hull
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice