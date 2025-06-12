KitchenAid’s iconic Artisan mixer drops to £339.95 – lowest Amazon price in 5+ years
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer in Empire Red has hit a historic low on Amazon – now just £339.95, down from £445. It’s the lowest price ever recorded on the site in over five years, making this a must-grab deal for bakers, cooks and fans of classic kitchen design.
With over 100 years of heritage, KitchenAid mixers are widely considered the gold standard in home baking gear – and this particular model backs up the reputation. The 5KSM125BER model features a robust 300W direct drive motor, full die-cast metal construction, and that signature planetary mixing action that ensures everything is thoroughly blended, whatever the batch size.
At 10.4kg, this is no flimsy appliance – it’s engineered for performance and longevity. You’ll get a 4.8L stainless steel bowl, flat beater, dough hook and balloon whisk in the box, plus access to KitchenAid’s famous plug-and-play accessory hub, which lets you turn the mixer into everything from a pasta roller to an ice cream maker.
The standout Empire Red finish is the only colour currently on sale at this record-low price. Other versions – like Almond Cream and Contour Silver – remain closer to £400 and up, so this really is a limited-time saving on the most iconic colour in the range.
Customers rave about its solidity and versatility, with one saying: “It’s a kitchen investment that pays off every single time you bake.”
This deal won’t last long – and the Empire Red is selling fastest. If it’s been on your wishlist, now’s the time.