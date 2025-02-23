Kwoklyn Wan recipes: Three easy ways to cook authentic Chinese food at home

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crispy cheesy crab wontons

“Looking for an irresistible combination of crispy shells and creamy, cheesy crab filling? Then look no further for a symphony of flavour in every bite,” says Kwoklyn Wan.

Preparation time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 4 minutes.

Kwoklyn Wan’s red chilli paste glass noodles. Picture credit: Sam Folan/PA

Serves 4. Ingredients: 24 wonton skins; Vegetable oil; Dipping sauce of your choice; 300g crab sticks, finely chopped; 75g onion, finely diced; 75g carrot, peeled and finely diced; 75g spring onions, finely diced; Pinch of salt; 180-200g cream cheese

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Place all the filling ingredients in a large bowl and mix very well.

Separate the wonton skins, then take one skin and place roughly half a tablespoon of filling in the middle. Pinch in the four sides so they meet in the middle, creating a star-like shape.

Repeat with the remaining wonton skins and filling. In a wok or deep saucepan, heat seven and a half to 10 centimetres of oil to around 180C, then add the wontons in batches and fry until golden brown and cooked all the way through. This will take around four minutes per batch.

Remove the cooked wontons and allow to drain and cool slightly before serving. Serve with your favourite dipping sauce and enjoy.

Braised black pepper beef

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Exquisitely succulent beef brisket, marinated and simmered in a robust sauce, pairs harmoniously with vegetables in this truly delightful dish,” says Kwoklyn Wan. “Enjoy with steamed rice.”

Preparation time: 5 minutes, plus 20 minutes marinating. Cooking time: 1 1⁄2-2 hours.

Serves 2. Ingredients: 450g-500g beef brisket, cut into 2.5cm cubes; 2tbsp vegetable oil; 1 large onion, sliced; 3 garlic cloves, crushed; 1 green pepper, sliced; 1tbsp cornflour, mixed with 2tbsp water.

For the marinade: 1⁄2tbsp fish sauce; 1⁄2tbsp ground black pepper, plus extra for dressing the dish; 3tbsp oyster sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the sauce: 350ml beef stock; 1tbsp light soy sauce; 1⁄2tbsp dark soy sauce; 2tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine); 1tbsp brown sugar

Begin by marinating the beef; add all the marinade ingredients to a bowl and spend one minute massaging them into the beef. This process will help break down some of the muscle fibres, making the beef even more tender. Leave to marinate for 20 minutes.

Place a heavy saucepan over a medium-high heat, add the oil and then the marinated beef. Once browned on all sides, remove the beef and set to one side.

In the same pan, add the onion and cook until browned, then add the garlic along with the green pepper and cook for a further one minute or until fragrant. Now add the sauce ingredients, deglaze the bottom of the pan and return the browned beef to the pan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the sauce begins to come up to the boil, reduce the heat to very low, cover and cook for one and a half hours, or until the beef is super tender. (If your sauce begins to evaporate during this time, add more beef stock.)

To finish, give the cornflour mixture a stir and slowly pour it into the sauce, stirring at the same time. Once the sauce thickens, switch off the heat. Serve on top of freshly steamed rice with a final sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper.

Red chilli paste glass noodles

Chinese cuisine frequently incorporates chilli bean paste (doubanjiang) and Sichuan pepper in its dishes for depth and heat, says Kwoklyn Wan.

“The dynamic layering of flavours – spicy, tangy and umami – is a method cherished across East Asia for its capacity to transform a simple noodle dish into a complex and satisfying meal,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These noodles take inspiration from Korean flavours, being bathed in a spicy, tangy sauce featuring gochujang paste and Korean chilli powder, then tossed with crisp beansprouts, carrots and cucumber.

“An explosion of texture and flavour in every bite!”

Preparation time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 5 minutes.

Serves 2. Ingredients: 100g glass noodles; 150g beansprouts; 60g carrots, peeled and cut into thin matchsticks; 80g cucumber, cut into thin matchsticks; 3tbsp gochujang; 1tbsp gochugaru; 2tbsp rice vinegar; 1tbsp sugar; 2tbsp water; 2tbsp fish sauce; 2 garlic cloves, minced; 1tbsp sesame oil; 1tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Place the glass noodles in a bowl and cover with boiling water. After two minutes, drain and set the noodles to one side.

Place the beansprouts, carrots and cucumber into another bowl and pour over boiling water. Steep for two minutes, then drain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mix all the sauce ingredients together, except the sesame seeds, and stir thoroughly ensuring the sugar is dissolved. Now add the noodles and drained vegetables. Mix well, ensuring all the ingredients are covered in the sauce.