Four Yorkshire restaurants have been named among the best in the world for 2025 as part of a new system of ranking - La Liste.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rankings - published by laliste.com - gives each restaurant a percentage score based on reviews thousands of publications, hundreds of guidebooks, and millions of online reviews.

Across the UK there are 75 restaurants which make the grade, including four from Yorkshire, from the top 1,000 restaurants in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top in the country - and across the world - is L’enclume in the Lake District, which scored 99.5 per cent making it the best restaurant in the UK and the joint-best in the world.

Newcomer Myse is the top Yorkshire restaurant according to the list, scoring 89.5 per cent. The restaurant, set inside a former pub in the North Yorkshire village of Hovingham, was awarded a coveted Michelin star earlier this year after being open for just seven months.

Subscribe to The Yorkshire Post and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

It is run by husband and wife duo Josh and Vicky Overington who sold up their two previous restaurants, Le Cochon Aveugle and Cave du Cochon, to plough their heart and soul into Myse.

Joshua and Victoria Overington at Myse in Hovingham. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The inclusion in La Liste is the latest accolade which proves they made the right stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

La Liste also awarded England the ‘New Destination Travel Award’ saying the country is in ‘full gastronomic boom’ and ‘soon to be a must for gourmets’ - citing Josh and Vicky Overington alongside L’enclume’s Simon Rogan and London’s Clare Smyth as reasons to visit.

The Black Swan at Oldstead - run by Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks - was also on the list, scoring 86.5 per cent, slightly ahead of Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall which scored 85 per cent.