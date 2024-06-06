Landlord who rebuilt Yorkshire pub in Germany hoping to host England fans during Euro 2024

A pub owner who took apart the interior of a British pub and rebuilt it in Germany is hoping to host thirsty England fans during the Euros.

Paul Moss, 52, stripped fixtures and fitting from The New Crown in Bridlington and shipped them 380 miles to Iserlohn near Dortmund. Now patriotic Paul is flying for the flag for the Three Lions ahead of the tournament by draping it in hundreds of metres worth of St George's cross bunting.

He hopes the pub will be an 'outpost' for thirsty England fans during the Euros.

He urged fans: "Come along, definitely. We'd love to see you, and I'm sure you'll feel quite at home. We don't know who is going to come in, so hopefully people will use us as a kind of outpost, who knows - that would be good.

The New Crown in Iserlohn near Dortmund, Germany

"We've got hopefully quite a few English supporters who are going to come and visit us, but also English supporters who live here who are going to be having a look. And the beer garden is decorated, of course, with English flags. It would be the optimum scenario to get a few hundred supporters in each game - and everybody drinking lots of beer."

Married Paul said it took him two years to launch his pub in Germany after he brought all the fixtures over in a shipping container from England. He said the boozer, which opened in June 2021, was considered "very unique" in the country - with beer lovers travelling for miles to down pints of English ale.

Paul felt it would be brilliant if England played Germany during Euro 2024, which could take place at a knock-out game on June 29.

He said "Normally, 95 per cent of our customers are local Germans who love the idea of an English pub in their town, they just find it cool and cute. Nothing changes during the football. Many people will be watching the German games either at home or there's a big public viewing event going on in our town. They'll be doing that there.

Inside the The New Crown in Iserlohn near Dortmund, Germany.

"But if England plays against Germany, which I hope they will, then our place will be completely swamped."

Paul said the Italian national team were staying in Iserlohn, and so he expected to have customers also visiting from the Mediterranean.

He said everyone who came to drink at the boozer would be receiving the same deals and typical English experience.

