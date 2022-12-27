Leeds’s dining scene has been dealt a blow with the news another city centre restaurant is to close.

Le Chalet has been serving customers at its Park Row base for close on a decade. It was opened by Nermine George in 2013 and soon became famed for its French-inspired afternoon teas, with a choice of sweet and savoury treats including ratatouille and mussels mariniere.

Now Nermine has posted a statement to her ‘beloved customers’ on the restaurant’s facebook page revealing it will open until Sunday, January 15, 2023, to allow customers to redeem vouchers before closing permanently.

The statement reads: “With heavy heart and extreme sadness I have to announce to you that we are have to shut our doors permanently. We really really tried... but in recent times we were fighting the wind mills to just break even.

Nermine George, owner and head chef at Le Chalet on Park Row. PIC: James Hardisty

“We are aware that we sold vouchers recently even though we stopped the sales once we knew that this would happen for sure. So we will open till the 15th Jan to allow people to redeem them.

“We will accept only Le Chalet own vouchers. They can be redeemed in house, delivered or to buy our stocks out. All future bookings have been informed with deposits being refunded.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support; we had a 9 year rollercoaster journey. We were loved and sometimes we weren't but for sure all the regulars made it worth fighting for. We had something unique between our walls. Great love and great kindness that is shown between our team and community. It will be greatly missed although as everything, we had to come to an end.

“My last words to you, please be kind to one another. A kind word is like a warm cuddle that heals the deepest wounds. This way we will light the whole world leaving no place for darkness. I am spending Christmas with my family for the first time after 20 years and I hope I'II see you all in the New Year for the goodbyes even though it was already tough to do the last few days. Thank you all for your continuous support. Nermine and my Le Chalet family x"

