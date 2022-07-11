The restaurant, in Walmgate in York, will shut November after 'creatively outgrowing the space'. The name means 'blind pig' in French, and is inspired by the blind tasting menu it serves.

Owners Joshua and Victoria Overington said they will explore a 'number of new avenues' once the restaurant closes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been open for nine years and has drawn praise from critics and the general public alike.

Le Cochon Aveugle owners Joshua and Victoria Overington

Its entry in the Michelin Guide says: "The name ‘Blind Pig’ is apt, as this cosy, individual little restaurant serves a constantly evolving surprise menu. It has just 5 tables, plus 4 seats at the counter, and the room has a pared-back, contemporary look. The chefs present and explain the imaginative, boldly flavoured modern dishes personally."

Joshua said: "“We have had an amazing time running Le Cochon Aveugle over the past eight years and achieved more than we could have hoped for.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision to make but the time has come for us to look at some new opportunities which have come our way."

The couple have not yet revealed their plans for the future, but said they will be making further announcements in the coming months.

Their wine and pizza bar/restaurant, Cave du Cochon, also on Walmgate, York, will remain open for business as usual.