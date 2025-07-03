Leeds and Sheffield are two cities that are both home to a plethora of incredible places to eat.
But how do they compare against each other? We analysed Tripadvisor reviews and ratings, looking into how customers rated customer service, food quality, value for money and more.
Here are the top-rated dining spots for Leeds and Sheffield and how they compare.
1. La Taberna, Leeds - 1
La Taberna in Britannia House, Leeds has a 4.9* rating from 1,217 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The food was brilliant, the staff were friendly and the service was great. We loved everything about our meal there. We’ll definitely be returning.” | Tripadvisor
2. La Piola Italian, Leeds - 2
La Piola Italian on Park Square East in Leeds has a 4.9* rating from 407 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent little bistro below street level (with AC) with THE most delicious authentic Italian food -the best arancini I’ve ever had! Great choice of wines, very good service and knowledge. They do walk-ins, but we booked and it was busy so it was a good decision. Will definitely return. Highly highly recommend!” | Tripadvisor-SJ
3. The Oxford Place, Leeds - 3
The Oxford Place on Oxford Place in Leeds has a 4.8* rating from 612 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing dining experience, really nice atmosphere and very friendly staff. Prices are reasonable and actually much less than anticipated! The food, I had the confit duck and let me just say… it was delicious with attention to detail in every flavour profile and the presentation of the dish was absolutely faultless. My girlfriend had vegan lasagne and absolutely loved it. We will definitely be back!” | Tripadvisor
4. Giggling Squid, Leeds - 4
Giggling Squid On Park Row in Leeds has a 4.8* rating from 76 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “This restaurant is just stunning, authentic flavours, great wine list, friendly knowledgeable staff. Fortunate to again be served by Alex who is passionate about the food and professional in delivery - all in all just a great experience.” | Tripadvisor
