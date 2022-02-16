Lemon and raspberry Swiss roll recipe

Lemon and raspberry roulade Picture Clarence Court Eggs

Makes: 1 Swiss Roll

Ingredients:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3 Clarence Court Leghorn White Eggs

¾ Cup Self-Raising Flour

1 Tsp vanilla Extract

Few Drops of Lemon Extract

¾ Cup Caster Sugar

½ Cup Raspberry Preserve (or jam of your choice)

1-2 Cans of Coconut Cream, whipped

Method:

First, preheat your oven to 190 degrees. Lightly grease and line the oven tin you’ll be using for your swiss roll. Something around

30×25 cm would be perfect.

Sift your flour thoroughly to reduce the risk of getting any lumps in the cake batter then set aside in a medium bowl.

Add the three eggs, vanilla and lemon drops to a medium sized bowl before whisking for around 5 minutes, till the eggs are thick and pale.

Pour 1/2 cup sugar in gradually, whisking the mix constantly until you’re left with a

pale, glossy batter. (leave the remaining 1/4 cup

sugar to one side for now)

Pour this mix into a large bowl and then fold in the sifted flour quickly. Be careful

when doing this as you don’t want to knock too much air out of the batter, or you

won’t have a lovely, light and fluffy cake.

Pour the cake mix into your baking tin and tap lightly onto a surface to help level out

the mix. Use a spatula for any further levelling. (This is important in having an even

Swiss roll).Bake in the oven for between 10-13 minutes. It needs to be soft, springy and golden

in colour. Be very careful not to over-bake as this will ruin your chances at being able

to roll it!

Meanwhile, while baking, place a tea towel down on your kitchen surface with a layer

of baking paper over it. Sprinkle the remaining caster sugar over this.

As soon as the cake is out of the oven place it face down onto the sugared baking

paper. Using the tea-towel to stop yourself getting burnt, begin the roll the cake from

the short side across.

Now, you have two choices here. If you’re short on time you can leave this to cool

slightly for 5-10 minutes on a wire rack, then unroll and leave to cool completely.

However, if you’re really wanting to avoid any imperfections then feel free to leave it

to cool completely, rolled up within the tea towel (which takes around an hour).

Once completely cooled, top with your fruit preserve and the whipped coconut cream

then it’s time to re-roll!

Once rolled top with additional coconut cream and some fresh raspberries and other

fruit then serve.