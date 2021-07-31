Linda McCartney’s Black Bean Tacos recipe

Black bean tacos from Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen: Over 90 plant-based recipes to save the planet and nourish the soul by Linda, Paul, Mary and Stella McCartney Picture: Stella, Paul and Mary McCartney © Mary McCartney/Seven Dials/PA.

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle

1 medium onion, peeled and finely chopped

5 medium garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp sweet smoked paprika

2 x 400g tins of black beans, drained

200g ripe medium tomatoes, chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

To serve:

8 taco shells or tortillas

150g guacamole

150g salsa, from a jar

Large handful of fresh coriander, leaves only

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

Lime wedges

Method:

Heat the oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook gently for eight minutes until softened, taking care not to let them burn.

Add the spices and cook for another three minutes until aromatic, then add the black beans, tomatoes and 250ml of water and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 20 minutes or until almost all of the water has evaporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Heat the tacos or tortillas. Serve the black beans on top with the guacamole and salsa, then sprinkle with fresh coriander leaves, chilli flakes and lime wedges.