Lobster Mac‘n’Cheese recipe

Lobster Mac 'n' Cheese from Gilly Robinson, The Cooks Place, Malton

Ingredients:

Cooked lobster (one large for 4 people, one medium for 2 people)

400g tortellini pasta

2 tbsp rapeseed oil s

150g butter

2 thin leeks, cleaned and finely sliced

2 garlic cloves,

3 tbsp plain flour

600g full fat milk

350g grated cheddar cheese

2 tbsp chilli sauce

1 handful chopped dill

1 handful chopped chives

Method:

Dissect the lobster and take all the meat from the body, claws and legs. Chop all but the claw meat and keep chilled until needed.

Cut the claw meat in half lengthways, remove the cartilage and keep for garnish.

Fill a large pan with cold water and bring to the boil, add the tortellini pasta and cook for 5-6 mins. Drain the pasta and return to the pan.

Stir through the rapeseed oil to season the tortellini and avoid it sticking together.

Melt the butter in a medium pan and add the leeks and garlic, cook on low heat until it softens.

Stir in the flour to the pan and cook for at least two mins.

Add the milk and stir. It will be very liquid at this point but stirring over medium heat until it boils will create the perfect sauce.Add the cheese and stir until melted, and then add the chilli sauce.

Stir in the pasta and then the chopped lobster.

Season to taste.