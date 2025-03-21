Longer days, lighter bites: Premium Country Pub Collection welcomes spring with new seasonal dishes

Spring is blooming, and with it, an exciting menu has arrived at the Premium Country Pub Collection (premiumcountrypubcollection.co.uk), bringing fresh seasonal flavours, vibrant ingredients, and irresistible dishes to the table.

Famed for its collection of the finest country pubs set in some of the UK’s most breathtaking locations, Premium Country Pub Collection provides the perfect setting for every occasion. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone birthday with a three-course meal, toasting an anniversary with a bottle of chilled champagne, or simply catching up with friends over barista-made coffee, these charming venues offer an idyllic escape.

As the evenings grow longer and the sunshine lingers a little later, the refreshed menu is bursting with vibrant ingredients offering a range of crisp, nourishing salads, tantalising vegan delights and sumptuous sharing boards. And now, with warmer days, guests can enjoyalfresco dining at its finest, unwinding in unsoaked terraces and scenic gardens.

One of the standout additions is the new Signature Sunday Sharing Roast – a decadent sharing experience for two, showcasing the finest cuts of meat and all the traditional, delicious trimmings for an indulgent Sunday treat.

Also coming soon is a refreshed drinks menu, featuring new additions to the Collection’s already extensive champagne and wine list, sweet and zesty cocktails perfect for summer evenings and a whole range of ‘mocktails’, made using the finest alcohol-free spirits.

Paul Smith, Operations Director at Premium Country Pub Collection said: “We’ve worked closely with our talented chefs to curate the perfect menu for the warmer seasons that blends classic comfort with fresh, exciting flavours. From indulgent traditional favourites like pan-fried sea bass fillets and 30 day-aged 10oz rib-eye steak, to decadent desserts, complete with an enticing drinks menu, every plate has been crafted to complement the premium dining experience we pride ourselves on.”

“Our pubs are more than just places to eat; they are destinations for unforgettable moments. The new menu embodies our passion for delivering the most delicious plates in stunning surroundings, so whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or unwinding after a long countryside walk, you know you’re in the right place.

“On behalf of the whole team, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to both familiar faces and new guests to experience the magic of the latest menu themselves – we can’t wait to welcome you!”

Premium Country Pub Collection has also recently launched its new “Rewards by Premium Country Pub Collection” App, offering enticing loyalty rewards and exclusive offers for guests. From a complimentary glass of Moet champagne just for signing up* to an entire bottle of Veuve Clicquot upon collecting all stamps**, guests can be well and truly spoiled.

