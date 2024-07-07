L’Opaline, Beverley review: I tried MasterChef winner Eddie Scott's new restaurant and this is what I thought

'Punters were passing round the MasterChef trophy - but it is the food that truly takes top spot'. L'Opaline Bistrot in Beverley, East Yorkshire.

Resultingly, I’ve never watched a minute of MasterChef. I couldn’t give a fig for his opinions or his shouty voice or his buttery biscuit base. He was rude to me, he’s not welcome on my telly. I even had to look up how to spell the show correctly.

So, I was going to eat at L’Opaline, sample the food of local lad Eddie Scott, note the décor and ambience and write it up without once referring to his victory in the most prominent cooking competition on TV. And then we walk into the place to find a table of very merry punters passing round the MasterChef trophy and posing for selfies with it. The scene provided too good a start to my write-up, not mentioning it would be conspicuously obtuse.

Eddie is very clearly - and understandably – squeezing as much mileage as he can from his victory. As well as the trophy being on display, he comes out of the kitchen on several occasions to chat to diners and has afforded his ‘signature dish’ from the show, Hyderabadi lamb biryani, an apparently permanent place on an otherwise entirely French menu. Who can blame him?

Alsatian Sauerkraut with salmon, smoked & unsmoked haddock and sauce beurre blanc.

The lad was a Humber Pilot when he entered the show and winning it is a massive achievement that has entirely transformed his life. If people are booking seats at his first restaurant because he’s ‘him off MasterChef’ then he rightfully needs to capitalise on that fame at least until his investment is paying off satisfactorily.

MasterChef aside, what’s L’Opaline like? Well, it’s a perfectly nice, rather small, very happy place. Only around twenty-five covers in two rooms of what I remember as a former hairdressing salon (though apparently it was latterly an orthopaedic bed shop) on the extremely scenic road that leads up to the Minster. A path travelled by pilgrims since John of Beverley died some thirteen centuries ago.

The smallest room in the building appears to be the kitchen, where Eddie and a colleague prepare a short but perfectly formed menu of tasty Gallic treats. Just three choices in each section of the menu. Picky eaters may struggle, so be warned.

Tarte à l’oignin d’Alsace is a recognisable Alsatian classic served without fuss. The golden crust is perfectly buttery and crumbly and the filling contains onions cooked as only the French seem to be able to manage. Meanwhile jambon persillé with sauce gribiche (parsley loaded ham hock with egg sauce) is marvellously meaty and gelatinous. A little pile of cornichons provide a pickly crunch so – as is invariably the case with ham hock – you wish the serving was at least twice the size.

Meringue île flotante.

Though Eddie caught the culinary bug while holidaying in France as a child, he is of Punjabi heritage; so I feel I should at least have a taste of his Hyderabadi lamb biryani. A sizeable pot of rice duly appears, accompanied a little dish of spicy sauce (the name of which I forgot to note) and one of yogurt. Only when you dig into the rice do you discover the beautifully cooked lamb. Adding the sauce and yogurt yourself to find your own balance of heat, spice and sooth is a lovely touch. It was apparently the dish that clinched the MasterChef title and you can see why.

Also on the mains, choucroute aux trois poissons façon Maison Kammerzell – as the more adept linguists amongst you may be able to work out – is three fish served with sauerkraut and a beurre-blanc sauce, in the style of the Hotel Kammerzell in Strasbourg. A complicated dish to prepare, the softness of the seared then baked fish (salmon, smoked and unsmoked haddock) is brought into sharp relief by the bed of sauerkraut beneath. It’s something of a showstopper.

Having recently returned from Naples (where it is almost as celebrated as in Paris), I had wanted to try the rhum baba listed on sample menu on the website. It had been usurped on the night, though, by St.Emilion au chocolat – a simple but delicious chocolate pot – and a superb meringue. Served with crème anglaise and Chantilly cream, it is a pud that will last long in the memory. The crunch, the yield, the subtle flavours, the sweetness, the creaminess – all present and sublimely correct.

The whole evening was a delight.

The food, while seemingly simple, was rich and deceptively complex, the atmosphere was beyond friendly and the front-of-house service – supplied by a single member of staff - razor sharp. Dishes are described and drinks delineated with erudition as perfect and pacy as the delivery. Eddie and his tiny team have unquestionably got themselves off to a flying start. So much so that it can be very difficult to get a table. Most nights there seems to be a second sitting, so – if you have the constitution to eat late - it may be worth your while going for one of those.

The pilgrims that still arrive daily to Beverley Minster would do well to stop off at L’Opaline. Even once the fuss of the MasterChef win has simmered down, Eddie Scott will undoubtedly be serving up excellent French grub just like that he sampled on summer holidays as a child.

To misquote Rupert Brooke, there is now a corner of East Yorkshire that is forever France. Hopefully, anyway.