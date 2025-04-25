The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Someone, at some time, was going to open a pub, bar or restaurant which was inspired by the famed and much-loved Sheffield Botanical Gardens or nearby Endcliffe Park.

And here it is, although quite why it is blessed with its chosen name is a different matter entirely.

However, there is no doubt whatsoever that it is a celebration of everything that is horticultural – think of a cross between RHS Harlow Carr and the Chelsea Flower Show transported into a single moderately-sized space just off one of the city’s busiest roads.

The Lost and Found in Sheffield

The original building started life as one of the grander houses in the area, with a large front garden to separate the inhabitants from the hoi polloi below – you can still see how impressive it was.

Some of the original carved wooden panelling survives, and there are glimpses of the old balustrade to the stairs, if you venture to the first floor.

Today, chandeliers have returned (the crystal drops actually need a bit of a clean), there’s other more contemporary lighting, and just about all the fabric on the seats and cushions is vibrantly floral, and so are the many prints and paintings.

You can sit at tables, alongside counters, or slump into a comfy armchair, and then outside, there are terraces and tables in every available space.

It must be said that, when the L&F is quiet, it can feel a little underwhelming.

You’d be wiser to come from late afternoon onwards, or at the weekend, when the atmosphere kicks in.

Not rowdy and raucous, but with a bit of a buzz. This is a place for conviviality and companionship.

There’s a wide-ranging menu that is offered from noon until 10pm, and, while there is a great range of lagers and ciders on tap, there are no ales at all – if it’s beer you’re after, you’ll have to be content with it in a bottle.

On the other hand, if cocktails are to your taste, you have come to the right venue. Shot and bombs are offered for the individual, for five, or for ten – that’s marketing for you.

Monty Don won’t be found knocking back a couple of Irish Kisses, or a trio of B52s, not his style at all, but he’ll probably have a chuckle at the overall concept.

Welcome 3/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5