What do Glastonbury and Malton have in common? They are both home to an annual festival which people travel miles to attend.

The North Yorkshire town of Malton has been called the food capital of Yorkshire and there is a clear reason why.

Malton Harvest Food Lovers Festival will take place this weekend, boasting 120 stalls offering the best artisan gins, fresh seafood from the East Coast, game from the nearby moors, and other delights.

There will be a free-to-enter demonstration stage every day, from 10am to 4pm, with a different food or drink expert every hour.

TV chef Benoit Blin will be there to promote his new book Bake with Benoit Blin: Master Cakes, Pastries and Desserts Like a Professional.

Blin, who is chef patissier at the two Michelin-starred Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire, is a judge and host on Channel 4's Bake Off: The Professionals and is passionate about supporting future pastry chefs.

Also making an appearance will be the winner of MasterChef 2022, Eddie Scott, who will be joined during the weekend by local chefs Ollie Farrar, of Forty-Six Malton, Jon Appleby, from The Feversham Arms in Helmsley, and Josh Brimmell, from York Minster Refectory.

Festival organiser Mark Brayshaw said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s second Food Lovers Festival, which returns to its traditional home in the autumn – the perfect time to take advantage of the region’s bounteous harvest for some amazing food and drink.

“For those who prefer someone else to do the cooking, we’ve also got a vast range of hot and cold food outlets, offering specialist dishes from around the world.

"There will be food suitable for just about every preference – from gluten free to vegan – so everyone can make the most of their visit.”

Mr Brayshaw said the event also has a strong focus on sustainability and the festival will largely be powered by solar energy.

Rather than the types of diesel generators usually used at festivals, Visit Malton will be bringing in giant battery generators which are recharged using solar energy.

The technology was trialled at the town's Spring Festival and provided stall holders with lighting and power for cooking.

Mr Brayshaw said: “We want our visitors to enjoy the delicious aromas of freshly sizzing sausage and freshly brewed coffee, not diesel fumes, so we’re very pleased to have secured the use of these solar batteries for the festival.

“This fits in with our ambitions to be part of the sustainable tourism economy. They operate silently, too, which means people will be better able to enjoy the ambient and lively festival atmosphere.”

