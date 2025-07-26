The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a time when manual workers and their families got on trains from the north east in their Sunday best, with buckets and spades, kites and dogs and made for Sandsend.

Victorian holiday makers flocked to the Yorkshire coast during ‘Railway Mania’, and if you think the beaches are busy now, you should see the photos from the time – barely a square inch of sand was visible.

Sandsend station, opened in 1883, was largely responsible for this influx of tourists.

Mary's Sandwich Shop in Sandsend

There was holiday accommodation too, with camping coaches stationed on sidings near the station and viaduct. As far as we know it was the first incarnation of Airbnb.

Fast forward a few years and there’s a different vibe in Sandsend today. There are day trippers, for sure – but it’s become one of the most expensive places to buy a house on the Yorkshire coast, with the tiny fisherman’s cottages that line the beautiful beck routinely fetching three quarters of a million quid.

Raithwaite Hall has morphed into Saltmoore, a wellness retreat, hotel and a restaurant (overseen by none other than Tommy Banks) with an eye watering investment and renovation programme pulled off by ex-Love Island/Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins star Montana Brown.

Mr Montana Brown is reported to have said that his initial interest wasn’t actually in the hotel but the estate’s planning permission for 184 holiday homes.

THE MARY'S from Mary's Sandwich Shop in Sandsend

The first 21 lodges, costing up to £1.1 million each, are now under construction as part of a five-year, £100 million joint venture with Galliard Homes.

Mary’s Sandwich Shop, bang on the front with a gobsmacking view of the North Sea had better be ready, they’re about to get a whole lot busier. Not that they need the extra trade – every time I drive by they’re fit to burst, with folk spilling onto the benches outside.

Mad Mary’s was born in the summer of 2021 (they’ve since dropped the Mad) in an old converted horse box dispensing burgers and beer on the beach in Sandsend and various locations around the north east.

Then the gang of three (brothers Cam and Gabe plus friend Luke) spotted that the old Sandsend Stores was up for rent; they scrubbed some floors, painted the walls, installed tall chairs by the huge picture window and threw the doors open in October 2023.

Chickin tendies from Mary's

I have to stop myself getting lyrical about Mary’s. It is, after all just a sandwich shop that turns into a burger joint on Friday and Saturday.

But … they are fabulous sarnies and brilliant burgers, and just as importantly they’ve created a place with such a sweet vibe I can’t stay away.

I’ve been for ‘brekkie’, lunch and tea, not all on the same day, but I’m not ruling it out. Turn up at 10am and have a bacon and egg muffin washed down with a cup or several of excellent Dark Woods coffee.

After 12pm you’ve a choice of around five sarnies – my favourite is THE SALT BEEF (their caps) – home cured brisket with cheese, pickles, American mustard and Mary’s Sauce: it’s immense, in every sense of the word.

THE BHAJI from Mary's Sandwich Shop in Sandsend

THE SOPRANO comes straight from the grasp of Paulie ‘Walnuts’ Gualtieri, packed with pistachio Mortadella, whipped ricotta, hot honey and house pesto and there’s a veggie one, brimming with shredded hoisin mushrooms, coriander and Wasabi mayo.

They’re all stuffed into homemade focaccia soft as the softest down pillow, and about the same size.

One of the gang of three, Gabe Hill is in the tiny kitchen and he has creative control. His ethos? Keep things simple: do a small amount of things as well as you can, with as many local goods as possible from small independent suppliers and make everything from scratch.

Gabe’s brother Cam is front of house, smiling and radiating cheer: ‘We’re all from round the Whitby area and our aim is to create and maintain a relaxed neighbourhood feel’. Mission accomplished Cam.

It’s a balmy evening so the three of us take to the benches outside to take in that view and ignore the buzz of traffic.

On tap is Moritz, an excellent chilled Spanish beer which pairs brilliantly, it turns out, with burgers, though there are some very good natural wines, local spirits (Whitby Gin of course, amongst others) and an eclectic range of cans of craft beer.

The ‘MARY’S’ is heading my way – it’s built with two smashed patties, American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelised onion, house pickles & roast garlic mayo and it’s oh so succulent and packed with flavour.

One of us has the MFC (Mary’s fried chicken) and the third – a new one on me – a bhaji burger with lime pickled red cabbage, avo, coriander and lime pickle mayo: it’s a belter!

The sea-salted skin-on fries are outstanding, as is the dish of ‘chilli-brined chicken tendies’ with honey buffalo sauce and herb ranch.

So; KFC, but with fabulous, crunchy batter coating moist, tender chicken that’s got a remarkable hit of heat – so actually nothing remotely like the colonel flogs.

Kids, grown-ups and dogs are wandering off the beach and into the shop, cold drinks are being doled out and food ordered.

Service is quick and friendly and there’s almost a bucket and spade vibe going down; it’s really quite wholesome, and fun.

Eating at place like Mary’s is fast becoming my favourite way to spend time. Of course I enjoy the theatre of fine dining now and again and a tasting menu is welcome when I can’t be bothered to choose.

Maybe it’s the amazing summer we’re enjoying, but I can’t think of anywhere I’d rather be on a warm summer night: good burgers and cold beers with chums watching the sun sink into the sea.

Welcome 5/5

Food 5/5

Atrmosphere 5/5

Prices 5/5