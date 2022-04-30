Two Yorkshire chefs have qualified for the Masterchef 2022 finals week.

31-year-old Eddie, who lives just outside Beverley, and 23-year-old Radha, who lives in Bradford and went to the University of Huddersfield, both made it through to finals week after

This week, the pair cooked for Michelin-starred chef Glyn Purnell, were challenged to create a dish based on 'the chicken or the egg' and were inspired by judge Gregg Wallace's famous 'buttery biscuit base' song to create a new dish.

Could one of these two Yorkshire chefs claim the Masterchef crown? (Pic: Shine TV / BBC)

Next week the final four will get to cook at the Chef's Table - where famous chefs from across the world will eat their fine - but this time there is a twist as Gordon Ramsay will lead the pass.

Both Yorkshire chefs will be hoping to make their way through to the final and become the 18th Masterchef champion.

Eddie, who is originally from Leicestershire, moved to Yorkshire after leaving the Merchant Navy, where he spent eight years. He has spent the last five years working as a marine pilot, piloting ships in the Humber.

Radha learned to cook at home in Bradford during lockdown (Pic: Shine TV/BBC)

He says it is his dream job - but he may have a new dream job if he lifts the trophy. He would also like to cook across India and own his own restaurant.

Radha learned to cook with her parents at home, but also at her boarding school in North Yorkshire which she attended since the age of seven. However, she said during her time at University in Huddersfield she lived mostly on takeaways and toasties.

She would like to have her own cookbook and TV show.

MasterChef, The Finals, Tuesday 3rd , Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th May, 8pm, BBC One and the series is available for catch up on iPlayer