The 31-year-old, who was 30 when the show was being filmed, has been a favourite ever since the first show, when he wowed judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode with his attractive, flavourful cooking.

Eddie, who grew up in a small village in Leicestershire before moving to Yorkshire, has been inspired by the incredible produce available close to his door in the Yorkshire Wolds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He spent eight years in the Merchant Navy before getting what he described as his "dream job" as a marine pilot, piloting boats and ships along the Humber.

Eddie cooking in the Masterchef kitchen (Pic: Shine TV / BBC)

This week, he will be competing to make it through to the Masterchef final, but if he is to do that, he'll first have to get through some gruelling challenges, including cooking for more than a dozen Michelin-starred chefs under the watchful eye of Gordan Ramsay.

Here's everything you need to know about Eddie's cooking background, his passions, his experience on Masterchef and his plans for the future, in his own words.

Eddie on his cooking background

“I live in Beverley, a market town close to Hull, surrounded by the coast, the Humber, the Yorkshire wolds – and by so many top producers of quality ingredients.

Eddie has been a favourite for the Masterchef title from the start (Pic: Shine TV / BBC)

"I grew up in a small village in Leicestershire, Newton Harcourt. I spent eight years as a navigation officer in the Merchant Navy, navigating ships the world over. At the age of 26, I applied for my dream job as a Marine pilot and have piloted ships on the Humber for the last five years.

“I grew up in a family who were all very knowledgeable about food, which rubbed off on me. My mother is a great baker, and always shared her love of wonderful cakes with me. My dad would cook less often, but when he did it would be a grand affair involving trips to specialist supermarkets.

"He made exciting dishes like Mexican chimichangas, skate wing with beurre noisette and brilliant authentic Indian curries. My grandparents on my mother’s side from Punjab were both excellent cooks. I used to watch my grandmother cook piles of amazing paranthas and my grandfather was an expert at keema. They taught me a lot.

Eddie showed no sign of nerves in the Masterchef kitchen and wowed the judges from the start (Pic: Shine TV / BBC)

“Every summer holidays we’d go to France and I was astounded by how the French would present ingredients - fish in markets displayed like a work of art, and all of the fantastic varied cheeses. We’d often eat in workers’ cafes for lunch, where only the locals would go, and eat the freshest, simplest dishes, cooked so perfectly.

"The way food was engrained in French culture was a total revelation. I wanted to recreate the food I’d tasted and that’s how I really got into cooking. I was making classic French dishes like tarte tatin, ile flottante, crème brulée and gratin dauphinois by the age of 12.”

Eddie on Masterchef

“I sat watching MasterChef for years telling myself to apply - for the chance to push myself, doing what I truly love! I wanted to cook beyond my friends and family and go up in front of John and Gregg to see what I could really do.

"I think every amateur cook secretly dreams of having the chance to go onto a show like MasterChef.

"Starting off in the competition, I was very relaxed about the whole experience, I just wanted to enjoy this amazing time and have fun cooking my food for John and Gregg. But the longer you stay, and the closer you get to the final week, the more you want to win.

"The stakes get so much higher. Every cook dreams of standing in front John and Gregg whilst they critique your food. It’s so nerve-wracking, because you really start to question if you absolutely did your best.

"But then comes huge rush of adrenaline when Gregg declares his love for you or John says 'boom'. I feel like all the hard work has paid off getting through to the finals and a huge amount of relief and disbelief that this is actually happening. It’s the most exciting time ever.”

Eddie's cooking influences and passions

“I love to cook the Punjabi dishes I grew up eating with my family. But my real passion is the great Mughlai cuisine: the historic royal dishes of Old Delhi, Lucknow and Hyderabad. With a love for classic French and Indian cookery, I like to experiment with the two cuisines, creating my own fusion of the two fascinating foodie cultures.

“Aside from my family, I have a few food heroes such as Jeremy Lee, because of his food, ethos and he’s just a wonderful, warm man.

"Marco Pierre White is a true legend and I love the stories of his rise to stardom. I also grew up watching all of Keith Floyd’s classic cooking shows. What a charismatic pioneer of TV cookery. I admire Cyrus Todiwala, also a real character and master of Indian cuisine.”

Eddie's future food career

“My passion for food continues to grow and I thank MasterChef for that. It would be amazing to have the opportunity to cook in a top restaurant and also to go to Lucknow in India and cook with the most famous royal Awadhi chefs and learn their perfected secrets.

“I’d love to one day own my own restaurant - sharing my food memories and nostalgia with as many people as possible! It would be amazing to write about food – possibly with a cookbook or a regular column – or even do some more TV - wouldn’t that be brilliant!

"I always knew one day I wanted to pursue a career in food and now MasterChef has made me realise that this can be a reality.”