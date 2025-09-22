The one thing you can do to boost your chances of success in the McDonald's Monopoly

There’s a top price of £100k 🍔

McDonald’s Monopoly is available to play until October 21

The top prize of £100,000 can be won by three players

Stickered items include the Philly Cheese Stack, Chicken Selects and more

The McDonald’s Monopoly is now in full swing, with chances to win exciting prizes as you peel and play.

The game returned on Wednesday September 10, where customers can peel stickers from menu items to reveal a game piece or prize.

But not all items on the menu have Monopoly stickers. One of the easiest ways to boost your chances of success is to tailor your order to include as many stickered items as possible.

Be warned, fan favourites such as chicken nuggets and Big Macs don’t come with a sticker, so you’re best avoiding them if you’re aiming to win.

Here’s your comprehensive guide to the 2025 game - including the menu items with stickers and the prizes on offer.

How do I play McDonald’s Monopoly?

Customers can play McDonald’s Monopoly by buying an eligible menu item, and peeling the sticker on the packages. The stickers will reveal a game piece or prize. Game pieces can be scanned via the McDonald’s app as a way to collect sets, reveal more game pieces as well as give another opportunity to win prizes.

It’s available to play until October 21.

Which menu items have Monopoly stickers?

The full list of menu items with Monopoly stickers is as follows:

Medium and Large Cold Cups

Medium / Large Fries

3 / 5 Chicken Selects®

Philly Cheese Stack

Chicken Big Mac®

Large Salad Tray (Chicken Salad / Chicken and Bacon Salad)

Mozzarella Dippers

Mozzarella Dippers Sharebox®

McPlant®

McSpicy®

McCrispy®

Regular and Large McCafé Iced

Regular size McFlurry®

Chicken Wraps

Veggie Wraps

Breakfast Wrap

Flat White

Regular or Large McCafé Hot Drinks

Which items have McDonald's Monopoly tickets - and how to boost your chances of success | Adobe Stock / McDonald's

What can you win?

Here is a list of prizes you could win:

Collect to Win Prizes:

£100,000 Cash​

£5,000 Cash

£2k Jet2holiday​

£200 Train Credit with TrainPal

Merlin Annual Pass for Four

LG OLED TV from Currys£100 Virgin Experience Day​

MONOPOLY: McDonald’s Edition

Instant Win Prize Pool:

Main Prizes:

£2k Jet2holiday​

Merlin Annual Pass ​for Four

£1,000 Cash​

JYSK £500 Homeware Spend

MONOPOLY LIFESIZED Experience London for two + £250 Spend

JustPark £250 Parking Credit

2 Night Best Western Stay

£200 for Passing GO!

JBL Headphones

JBL Portable Speaker

Morphy Richards Cordless Iron

£50 Cash

Prezzee® £50 eGift Card

Moonpig Bouquet of Flowers

Pair of Cinema Tickets

Wrappz™ Selected Phone Case ​

JustPark £5 Parking Credit

McDonald’s x MONOPOLY Hoodie

McDonald’s x MONOPOLY Keyring

Discount Voucher-Prizes:

£70 off Jet2holidays

25% off Merlin Annual Pass

Readly 100-Day Digital News & Magazine Subscription

WithU Fitness App 3-Month Trial

30% off JBL Audio

20% off Virgin Experiences

60% off Photobox

20% off Best Western Hotels

Photobox A5 Photo Calendar

20% off Morphy Richards

£10 off Moonpig Flowers

£5 off Wrappz™ Phone Case

10% off Train Tickets with TrainPal

Food Prizes:

Single McMuffin®

Hash Brown or Cheesy Bacon Flatbread

Big Mac® or McChicken® Sandwich

Quarter Pounder™ with Cheese or McPlant®

Free 6 Chicken McNuggets® or Double Cheeseburger

Free Small Fries or Veg Bag

Free Apple Pie or Fruit Bag

Free McFlurry® or Fruit Bag

Medium Coca Cola® Zero Sugar or Medium Milkshake

Regular McCafé® Hot Drink

Save £5 when you spend £20 on McDonald’s food and drink

£1.99 Iconic McDonald’s Menu Item

15% off McDonald’s food and drink

Free McFlurry® with a Medium Extra Value Meal purchase

Free Cheeseburger with a Medium Extra Value Meal purchase

Online Prize Pool:

Main Prizes:

Merlin Short Breaks

£500 Cash

£200 for Passing GO!

Readly 12-Month Digital News& Magazine Gift Card

grüum Ultimate Self-Care Bundle

£10 CeX Voucher

MONOPOLY Deal Card Game

JustPark £5 Parking Credit

McDonald's Exclusive Merchandise​

McDonald’s Neon Light

McDonald's x MONOPOLY T-Shirt

McDonald's x MONOPOLY Pin Badges

Discount Voucher Prizes:

£70 off Jet2holidays

£50 off Merlin Short Breaks

Readly 100-Day Digital News & Magazine Subscription

WithU Fitness App 3-Month Trial

30% off JBL Audio

20% off Virgin Experiences

60% off Photobox

grüum Self-Care Set

Photobox A5 Photo Calendar

Moonpig Card

10% off Train Tickets with TrainPal

Cash Prizes:

£5 Cash

£10 Cash

£20 Cash

£50 Cash

£100 Cash

Food Prizes:

Single McMuffin®

Hash Brown or Cheesy Bacon Flatbread

Big Mac® or McChicken® Sandwich

Quarter Pounder™ with Cheese or McPlant®

Free 6 Chicken McNuggets® or Double Cheeseburger

Free Small Fries or Veg Bag

Free Apple Pie or Fruit Bag

Free McFlurry® or Fruit Bag

Medium Coca Cola® Zero Sugar or Medium Milkshake

Regular McCafé® Hot Drink

Save £5 when you spend £20 on McDonald’s food and drink

£1.99 Iconic McDonald’s Menu Item

15% off McDonald’s food and drink

Free McFlurry® with a Medium Extra Value Meal purchase

Free Cheeseburger with a Medium Extra Value Meal purchase

MyMcDonald’s Rewards Points Prizes:

1,000 MyMcDonald’s Rewards Points

500 MyMcDonald’s Rewards Points

Gold Card:

McDonald’s Gold Card (a medium meal per week for a year, awarded as vouchers on the McDonald’s App)