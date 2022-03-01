Elizabeth Cottam, co-owner and head chef at HOME in Leeds, will appear on the latest series of Great British Menu.

She will be representing Yorkshire and the North East in the regional heats, as the chefs compete to cook the best dishes celebrating the last 100 years of British broadcasting.

The former Masterchef semi-finalist should be able to find plenty of inspiration as the history of film goes back to 1888 in Leeds, when Louis Le Prince filmed members of his family in Roundhay Garden - thought to be the first moving picture film in history.

Elizabeth Cottam and Mark Owens from HOME in Leeds

A statement from HOME said: "The theme which is 'celebrating the last 100 years of British Broadcasting' really caught her imagination and allowed her to get very creative with her dishes. We are very excited to see how she gets on.

"The dishes will be appearing on the menu alongside many more dishes that we have been developing and we are holding a very special event where you get the chance to sample them."

Next month, a secret dining event will allow customers to taste the dishes from the show, as well as others that she has created following an inspiration trip to Scotland. The event, on February 23, will be a ten course menu with matching wines hosted by Elizabeth herself, and costs £110.