Ingredients:

(Makes 12)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

170g unsalted butter, at room temperature

Megan McKenna’s gluten free chocolate brownie recipe PIcture Louise Hagger/PA

200g caster sugar

90g brown sugar

3 large eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

3tbsp chocolate and hazelnut spread

70g gluten-free self-raising flour

40g cocoa powder

100g white chocolate, broken into small pieces

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 200°C (180°C fan, gas mark 6). Line the bottom and sides of a deep 30 x 20 centimetre baking tray with non-stick baking paper.

2. Place your butter in a large bowl, add your two sugars and whisk together until smooth and creamy.

3. Add your eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition. Now whisk in your vanilla extract and chocolate spread.

4. Sift in your flour and cocoa powder, then fold in with a spoon until completely combined.

5. Finally, fold in your white chocolate pieces.

6. Pour your brownie mixture into the prepared tray and smooth the surface.

7. Bake for 50 minutes, reducing the heat to 180°C (160°C fan, gas mark 4) after 20 minutes.

8. Set aside to cool before cutting into pieces and serving.