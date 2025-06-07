The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goan chicken and prawn satay curry

“This recipe pays homage to the Indian coastline, and Malaysia. This curry is aromatic, sweet, creamy, spicy and moreish,” says food writer and restaurateur Mehak Kansal. “Goan influences can be seen in the spices, and also the richness of the peanut butter, soy sauce and coconut milk.”

Serves 4-6. Ingredients: 1tbsp olive oil or rapeseed oil; 1 large onion, diced; 1tbsp ginger purée; 1tbsp garlic purée; 2–3 red chillies, chopped; 500g boneless, skinless chicken breasts, chopped into bite-sized chunks; 1tbsp ground cumin; 1tsp ground turmeric; 1–2tbsp smooth peanut butter; 100g green beans, trimmed and roughly chopped; 400g can extra-rich coconut milk; 2–3tbsp soft light brown sugar; 2tbsp light soy sauce; 2tbsp toasted sesame oil; 200g raw king (jumbo) prawns, peeled, deveined and butterflied; Salt

Chicken or paneer makhani from Bindas: Comfort Food with an Indian Soul by Mehak Kansal, published by Murdoch Books, priced £23. Picture credit: Sam Folan 2025/PA

Heat the oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the onion, ginger, garlic and chillies, and cook for five to eight minutes until caramelised and soft. Add the chicken and spices, and cook for another eight to 10 minutes.

Stir in the peanut butter, green beans, coconut milk, sugar, soy sauce and sesame oil, and season with a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a slow boil, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer, blipping gently, for eight minutes to reduce.

Once the sauce has thickened and reduced, add the prawns and cook for one minute until they are pink and cooked through.

Taste and adjust the sugar, salt and soy sauce as needed until that umami note sings.

Garnish with chopped coriander and red chilli, and serve.

Burrata with cumin roasted vegetables

“One of the best things in life is a creamy, wobbly and bursting burrata,” says food writer and Bindas restaurant owner, Mehak Kansal. “Here, it is paired with cumin-spiced vegetables, and served with fresh herbs and a sweet, spicy, juicy dressing. Absolutely heavenly.”

Serves 4. Ingredients: 1 courgette, sliced into chunks; 1 large aubergine, sliced into chunks; 1 red Romano pepper, sliced into chunks; 1 red onion, sliced into wedges; 1–2 red chillies, sliced; 1tbsp cumin seeds; 2tbsp garlic purée; 4tbsp olive oil; 65g peas (thawed if using frozen); 100g baby-leaf spinach; 100g parsley leaves, roughly chopped (discard the stalks), plus extra to serve (optional); Handful of freshly chopped mint, plus extra to serve (optional); 1 whole burrata (about 150g); Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the dressing: 2tbsp olive oil; 1tbsp red wine vinegar; 1tbsp maple syrup; Pinch of chilli flakes; Zest and juice of 1 orange

Preheat the oven to 170°C (325°F/gas mark 3) and line a baking tray with foil.

In a mixing bowl, combine the courgette, aubergine, pepper, onion, chillies, cumin seeds and garlic. Season with a generous pinch of salt and pepper and drizzle over the oil. Give it all a good mix so the vegetables are well coated in the oils and spices.

Spread out the vegetables on the prepared baking tray and roast for 25–30 minutes until the vegetables have blistered and softened but are still a little al dente. Add the thawed peas to the baking tray and set aside so the veg can cool.

Once the vegetables have cooled to room temperature, tip them into a mixing bowl and add the spinach, parsley and mint.

In a separate bowl, combine all the dressing ingredients and mix very well. Season with salt and pepper, then pour over the fresh herbs and roasted vegetables. Gently mix together, then transfer to a serving dish.

Place the burrata on top, and garnish with extra herbs if you desire.

Chicken or paneer makhani

“This is the recipe that put Bindas on the map. It is our best-selling and most sought-after curry: butter chicken,” says food writer and cookery book author, Mehak Kansal. “A truly decadent, creamy, herby, slightly spicy, slightly sweet curry made with cream and tomatoes. I am sure there will be a permanent fold or bookmark kept on this page. You can use chicken or paneer for this recipe.”

Serves 4-6. Ingredients: 700g boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces, or 600g paneer, cut into cubes; Handful of coriander, chopped, to serve (optional)

For the marinade: 2tbsp Greek-style yoghurt; 2tbsp ghee, melted; 1tbsp garlic purée; 1tbsp ginger purée; 1tsp tomato paste (concentrated purée); 1½tsp ground cumin; 1tsp ground turmeric; 1tsp garam masala; 1tbsp chilli powder; 1tsp salt

For the makhani sauce: 3–4tbsp ghee; 1 onion, finely chopped; 2 green bird’s-eye chillies, finely chopped; 2tbsp garlic purée; 2tbsp ginger purée; 1½tsp ground cumin; 1tsp ground coriander; 1½tsp ground turmeric; 1tsp chilli powder; 1tsp ground green cardamom; 1½tsp garam masala; 1–2tsp salt, according to taste; 200g canned plum tomatoes, puréed; 1½tsp caster sugar; 300ml double (heavy) cream, plus extra to serve; 3tsp kasoori methi (dried fenugreek leaves)

Combine all the marinade ingredients in a large bowl. Add the chicken or paneer to the marinade and stir to coat. Leave to marinate in the refrigerator for at least two hours, preferably overnight.

Preheat the oven to 175°C (330°F/gas mark 3–5). Line a baking tray with foil.

Transfer the marinated chicken or paneer to the prepared tray and roast for 25–30 minutes until tender – do not overcook.

Meanwhile, prepare the makhani sauce. Heat the ghee in a large, heavy-based saucepan over a medium–high heat. Add the onion, chillies, and garlic and ginger purées, and cook for five to seven minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion is brown and caramelised.

Add the ground spices and salt, along with the puréed tomatoes, and reduce the heat to medium–low. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, then stir in the sugar and reduce the heat to low. Allow the sauce to gently bubble for two minutes, then take the pan off the heat.

Use a hand blender to purée the sauce until nice and smooth, then return it to a medium heat. Cover and cook for five minutes, stirring every minute or so. Once the ghee starts rising to the surface, add in the cream, then crush the kasoori methi in your hands and sprinkle those in too.