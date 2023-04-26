It will be the first summer Lord’s, also known as the Home of Cricket, will open the Ground for a non-sport related event.
Banks who runs The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots in York, both Michelin-starred, as well as The Edrich located at Lord’s Cricket Ground says: “I have been mad about cricket from a young age and always dreamed of one day becoming a professional cricketer. Alas, life has carried me to the kitchen and food, but I couldn’t be happier to be working with the team at such an historic and iconic cricket ground on the launch of their first food event. The launch of The Home of Food gives me the chance to bring some of my favourite peers from the hospitality industry to Lord’s, to showcase their amazing food and drink. In the same way that cricket crosses borders, food is a theme celebrated so widely across the world, and we’ve got some fantastic chefs coming for the weekend to showcase their culinary talent.”
Chefs include Richard Corrigan who runs Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill, Selin Kiazim of Oklava fame, Gareth Ward of two Michelin-starred Ynyshir in Wales as well as Northcote’s Lisa Goodwin Allen and Opheem’s Aktar Islam.
The Home of Food will play host to family-friendly events including cricket taster sessions and cooking lessons for little ones and behind the scenes tours of the Ground. There will also be bookable experiences, tastings and banquets including a Sunday Lunch from Tommy’s soon-to-open Yorkshire pub The Abbey Inn.
Tickets are £35 for adults, £5 for children (under 16) and infants (under 5) go free from https://tickets.lords.org/en-GB/categories/home-of-food