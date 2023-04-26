Banks who runs The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots in York, both Michelin-starred, as well as The Edrich located at Lord’s Cricket Ground says: “I have been mad about cricket from a young age and always dreamed of one day becoming a professional cricketer. Alas, life has carried me to the kitchen and food, but I couldn’t be happier to be working with the team at such an historic and iconic cricket ground on the launch of their first food event. The launch of The Home of Food gives me the chance to bring some of my favourite peers from the hospitality industry to Lord’s, to showcase their amazing food and drink. In the same way that cricket crosses borders, food is a theme celebrated so widely across the world, and we’ve got some fantastic chefs coming for the weekend to showcase their culinary talent.”