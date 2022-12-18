Michelin Guide 2023: Five Yorkshire restaurants added as new entries and five removed from new edition

Five restaurants in Yorkshire have been added to the Michelin Guide – but five casualties of hospitality closures have dropped out of the 2023 edition.

Although new stars and Bib Gourmands are not announced until early in the new year, the list of Michelin Plate holders has now been published.

Newcomers in Yorkshire include ventures by two of the region’s big-name chefs – former Yorke Arms owner and ex-Michelin star holder Frances Atkins’ Paradise Cafe at Killinghall Nurseries near Harrogate and Masterchef runner-up Matt Healy’s Forde in Hosforth. Healy last featured in the Guide when he ran The Foundry x in Leeds city centre, which has since closed.

The dining offer at Goldsborough Hall, a country house hotel near Knaresborough, has been included. Produce comes from the estate's kitchen gardens and the venue is family-run. Goldsborough was once part of the Harewood estate, and Princess Mary, who married the future Earl of Harewood, lived there in the 1920s, welcoming guests including her parents King George V and Queen Mary and her brother King George VI and his wife, later the Queen Mother. Prince Harry and John Major have stayed there in more recent times.

Clarrie O'Callaghan, owner of The Rattle Owl on Micklegate in York

Grantley Hall's several restaurants have been recommended by Michelin before and top chef Shaun Rankin holds a Michelin star, but EightyEight, a pan-Asian offering run by Great British Menu star Samira Effa, has now been added.

York's The Rattle Owl has been tipped for inclusion before and Guide writers have now agreed. Owner Clarrie O'Callaghan focuses on local produce.

Those that have been removed from the Guide are mainly businesses which have shut this year, including chef Richard Johns' most recent venture, The Hovingham Inn, and Black Market in Chapel Allerton, north Leeds. The Star Inn the Harbour in Whitby has been omitted after its recent closure, though owner Andrew Pern's The Star Inn at Harome and The Star Inn the City in York remain. Sheffield favourite Juke & Loe has also gone after it stopped trading, though its owners have recently announced a re-opening in new premises at Kelham Island. Another absentee is Le Cochon Aveugle in York, which shut in November after owners Josh and Victoria Overington said it had 'outgrown its creative space'.

Former Michelin-starred chef Frances Atkins, who ran The Yorke Arms in Nidderdale, now owns Paradise Cafe at a garden centre near Harrogate

