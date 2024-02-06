Well-known chef Michael O’Hare opened the city centre dining destination in 2014 and it won a star a year later, retaining it until 2023.

Mr O’Hare announced last year that he would close the restaurant in its original guise, with bookings being taken only to December 31.

It is now temporarily shut for refurbishment, and will re-open as a more relaxed restaurant calld Psycho Sandbar. The tasting menu will be replaced by mainly seafood dishes.

Mr O’Hare told The Yorkshire Post’s sister title The Yorkshire Evening Post that he accepted the change of direction would mean losing the coveted star.

His decision means Leeds now has no starred restaurants, though Prashad in Drighlington holds a Bib Gourmand and Ox Club, HOME and Forde at Horsforth all have Michelin Plate status. Michelin confirmed last night that a fourth Leeds restaurant, Craig Rogan at The Collective, has also been awarded a Plate this year.

Stars new and old

The headline news at last night’s Michelin Awards and launch of the 2024 Guide was a new one-starred restaurant in Yorkshire –Myse in the village of Hovingham.

Craig Rogan's new restaurant at The Collective on Boar Lane in Leeds has been added to the Guide for the first time

Myse, in the former Hovingham Inn pub, was only opened seven months ago by Josh and Victoria Overington, who previously ran Le Cochon Aveugle in York before its closure to focus on their new project.

While given a Green Star for its sustainability was Forge, the restaurant on the Middleton Lodge Estate at Middleton Tyas. The estate’s two-acre kitchen garden supplies produce for the menus, and they even serve their own honey.

The other Yorkshire star holders from 2023 all retained their status: Roots, York; The Black Swan at Oldstead; The Angel at Hetton; The Star Inn at Harome; Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall; and The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton.

Michelin inspectors have added a further six Yorkshire restaurants to the Guide for 2024, all with Plate awards. The two most recent, announced this week, are Craig Rogan at The Collective in Leeds and Thomas Carr at The Coast in Scarborough – the latter based at the Ox Pasture Hall Hotel. It is Scarborough’s only entry in the Guide.